The chase for NBA championship number 19 begins this season for the Boston Celtics , and while they have retained virtually their entire championship-winning roster, there is still a vacant roster spot up for grabs.

And, having signed free agent Lonnie Walker IV to an Exhibit 10 contract, he now has the chance to contend for that final roster spot, with league insider Mark Medina believing he could be a valuable pickup for the team.

Hungry for Banner No. 19

Want to extend their lead as the most successful franchise in NBA history

Put plain and simple, the Celtics are gunning for another championship, and have retained virtually their entire squad in order to try and repeat last year's feat, where they became the most successful franchise in NBA history with 18 championship wins.

Having signed Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to what was then the largest contract in NBA history just last summer, they made history again by penning five-time All-Star Jayson Tatum to an even bigger deal, worth five-years, $314 million.

They followed that up by ensuring that they rewarded Derrick White , who largely flew under the radar of such a stacked Celtics outfit, for his valuable contributions to their title-winning campaign, by locking him down to a four-year, $125.9 million extension, while also handing extensions to Xavier Tillman Sr. , Luke Kornet , and Sam Hauser .

Despite this, and the fact that both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are contracted to the team for multiple seasons, the Celtics have still been dubbed as having the second-best roster in the league, with the New York Knicks edging them to the top spot based on their roster overhaul this summer.

Boston Celtics Starting Five Player 2023-24 PPG Jayson Tatum 26.9 Jaylen Brown 23.0 Kristaps Porziņģis 20.1 Derrick White 15.2 Jrue Holiday 12.5 2024 Lineup Net Rating +11.0

However, they retained the top spot in terms of the best starting lineups, where they look set to run it back with the same starting five that ranked number one on offense last season with a rating of 120.3, in which they outscored their opponents by 11.0 points per 100 possessions.

Nonetheless, while fairly quiet in the free agent market, they did opt to pick up guard Lonnie Walker IV, signing him to a one-year deal, though there is no guarantee he will make the final roster, with him reportedly having signed an Exhibit 10 deal.

This essentially means he will receive a compensatory bonus if the Celtics opt to waive him after training camp, and he plays for their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

Walker IV Has the ‘Qualities’ Needed for a Championship Team

Medina believes that Walker IV could provide some value to the Celtics in their pursuit of going back-to-back, should they decide to sign him to an active roster spot after training camp, citing his athleticism, hunger to succeed, and athleticism as some of his main qualities.

However, the journalist can’t help but rule out the possibility he is waived by the team so that they can maintain roster flexibility going into the 2024-25 campaign.

He can be a valuable contributor. He's a great outside shooter. He's a young player and is using kind of how this off season played out, with a depressed free agent interest in him, as a source of motivation. But he's the final pick on the roster. He might actually be waived during training camp, so the Celtics have roster flexibility throughout the season. So, the Celtics' ability to defend their championship isn’t going to hinge on Lonnie Walker IV, but if he does stay on the roster, he can be of great value by providing some outside shooting, some athleticism, some hunger, and all those qualities are things that you need on a championship team.

Why Did It Take So Long for Walker IV To Be Taken off the Market?

Has averaged 11.2 points in 22.3 minutes over last four seasons

Since entering the league in 2019, Walker IV has proven himself to be a solid contributor, able to step into a starting role if needed, having started 88 of his 322 contests over the past six seasons.

But for a player who has averaged 10.7 points on 43.6 percent shooting, and 37.5 percent from long-range in 20.2 minutes per contest over the last two seasons, it came as somewhat of a surprise that it took so long for a team to claim him off the free agent market.

When asking Medina whether he was also left shocked by this, he said he was, because of his talent, though he also wasn’t at the same time due to teams around the league having second apron concerns in mind when going about their business.

I was surprised. But, when you look at the big picture, it's not too surprising, because teams were really strapped financially because of the second apron concerns. It's not going to impact some of the top players, but it's going to impact the middle-tier players and the end of rotation players, and Lonnie Walker IV falls in that category.

The 25-year-old spent last season in a bench role with the Brooklyn Nets , where he averaged 9.7 points shooting 42.3 percent from the field, and 38.4 percent from the field, while he also dished out 1.3 assists and grabbed 2.2 rebounds.

He scored the majority of his points from outside the perimeter, 55.2 percent to be exact, which was a career-high, while 36.8 percent of his points came from two-point range. The remaining eight percent of his points came from the free-throw line.

Lonnie Walker IV - Career Breakdown Category San Antonio Spurs L.A. Lakers Brooklyn Nets GP 208 56 58 PPG 9.4 11.7 9.7 APG 1.6 1.1 1.3 FG% 41.4 44.8 42.3 TS% 51.3 57.0 54.5 WS 2.0 1.8 0.8

While Walker IV didn’t play in the post-season last year, it has been only two seasons since he posted career-high numbers when as a member of the L.A. Lakers , averaging 13.8 points shooting at a 48.3 percent clip from the field.

And, who could forget his standout performance in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022-23 conference semi-finals, where he dropped all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, and helped the Lakers overcome a deficit to take a 3-1 series lead, while simultaneously scoring the most points in a single quarter in Lakers playoff history since the late Kobe Bryant 26 years to the day prior.

Albeit briefly, during that post-season run, he really offered a glimmer of what he could do in the post-season if under the right system, and the Celtics could well be the place for him to showcase all the qualities that make him an ideal role player to have on a contending team.

Whether Boston chooses to sign him to a roster spot, though, still remains to be seen.

But, should they decide to waive him, then he should garner some interest elsewhere as the 2024-25 season quickly approaches.

