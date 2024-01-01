Highlights Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to begin running again in January as part of his recovery process from a knee injury.

If Ball responds well, it could eliminate doubts about whether he'll be able to resume his career.

Ball's injury significantly altered the trajectory of a Bulls team that bore the look of a dark horse contender at times during 2021-22.

In just two weeks from the time of this writing, it will have been two full years since Lonzo Ball last laced up the high-tops and hit the court for the Chicago Bulls.

His return to the court — be it with the Windy City crew or one of the NBA's 29 other teams — is a long way off yet. However, the 26-year-old's difficult comeback journey is still moving forward, and a significant milestone is on the horizon.

Per a report from the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe this week, Ball will be ramping up the rehab process as the new year begins:

"Lonzo Ball is expected to begin running again in January as the next step of his nearly two-year-long recovery process from a knee injury[...] Ball returned to Chicago last week to meet with Bulls staff and outline a plan for the next steps of his recovery."

If Ball responds well, he may be able to resume some level of basketball activity in the not-too-distant future, which would erase some serious doubts about the state of his once-promising career.

Ball's injury derailed the Bulls

Chicago has largely been in a downward spiral since he went down.

Their recent success notwithstanding — they've won 10 of their last 15 games — it has been tough sledding for the Bulls since Ball went out.

At the time of his knee injury, his playmaking and floor-spacing abilities were bringing the best out of an awkwardly constructed core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic, and the team was battling for a top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Once Ball went down, Chicago fell to the No. 6 seed, after which the club was thoroughly overmatched in a first-round series loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. That was followed by a 2022-23 campaign that saw the Bulls finish two games under .500 and miss the playoffs entirely.

Bulls' Three-Year Regression Years W L 2021-22 46 36 2022-23 40 42 2023-24 15 19

Meanwhile, Ball's own experience has been equally dismal.

The initial injury, which was a left meniscus tear, came with an expected six to eight-week recovery time after surgery. When that timeline proved wrong, there remained hope that he would be ready for 2022-23. However, continued discomfort — to the point that even traversing stairs was a challenge — nixed that possibility and ultimately caused him to miss the entirety of the campaign.

Ball's last surgical procedure was a serious one — in March, he underwent a cartilage transplant, something no NBA player has returned from. If he can do so and be even 80 percent of the player he was during his 35-game run with the Bulls in 2021-22, he could still be someone who helps a team win games.

Ball was at his best with Bulls

Elite-level shooting and defense were on full display

That Ball went down so quickly after the Bulls signed him to a four-year, $80 million contract has been a gut punch from a financial standpoint. But the loss on the court has been just as hard to stomach. Pre-injury, Ball was averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and a career-high 1.8 steals per outing.

He was also posting career-best shooting numbers, sinking 42.3 percent of his shot attempts overall and a matching 42.3 percent from three-point range. However, his impact on the defensive side of the court was also something to behold. The Bulls were 8.1 points per 100 possessions better defensively with Ball on the floor compared to when he sat.

Lonzo Ball – Contract Breakdown Years Salary 2021-22 $18.6M 2022-23 $19.5M 2023-24 $20.5M 2024-25 (Player Option) $21.4M

The chances he can be anywhere near that kind of player when/if he comes back seem slim, given the nature of his injury. So, his best value at this point may be as a sizable expiring contract/salary filler for a trade. If he can actually play a little, all the better for everyone involved. And he'll be taking his next major step in that direction in a matter of days.