Highlights James Harden recorded his 2nd triple-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Clippers, led by Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Bulls, 112-102.

The Bulls received promising news as Lonzo Ball is nearing return, after missing the past two years due to injury.

The Chicago Bulls have been under the surface for much of the season, and that continues after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The Bulls jumped out to an early lead in the game in an attempt to send a message to the Clippers, a talented winning squad. A 13-4 run in the first quarter had the Bulls up by double figures, and that lead would peak at 16 in the second half.

But Chicago has been a Play-In Tournament team for the majority of the season, and with some injuries to key players, they remained competitive until that point. The Clippers, with the likes of Paul George, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard, rallied back to erase that 16-point deficit.

The Clippers engaged in an 11-0 run to open the third quarter, and before the Bulls could blink, they were on a 23-9 run. They would receive support from a variety of their star-studded lineup to defeat the Bulls, 112-102.

Harden’s Triple-Double

James Harden recorded his second triple-double of the season in this game

While James Harden did not blow the board away with his amount of points, with 14, he did record his second triple-double of the season. He finished the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, which was a key component in the Clippers’ second-half comeback.

The triple-double moved Harden into 8th all-time in that category. It tied him with Nikola Jokić for the third most games with 10+ assists and one or fewer turnovers this season, with seven. Tyrese Haliburton (13), Fred VanVleet (8), and Chris Paul (8) are the only players with more.

The Clippers were led by Paul George, who led the team with 22 points. He also had nine rebounds and five assists, coming close to a double-double. Kawhi Leonard notched 19 points, along with nine rebounds and four assists. They defeated the Bulls despite missing Russell Westbrook for the fourth straight game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Clippers are now 18-2 when Harden puts up 10 or more assists in a game.

Ivica Zubac was a key contributor to the Clippers’ second-half comeback, as he scored 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Norman Powell was a spark off the bench, putting up 18 points which included a pair of big three-pointers in the fourth quarter to seal the deal for the Clippers.

Lonzo Ball Nearing Return

Despite the Bulls’ loss, they received news that Lonzo Ball may soon return

While the Bulls lost this game, it was not terrible on all fronts. DeMar DeRozan led the entire game with 24 points and also had eight rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago also received support from Nikola Vučević who had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Coby White who put up 19 points.

But on a broader scope, the Bulls received word earlier in the day that long-absent star Lonzo Ball may finally be nearing his return. Bulls coach Billy Donovan provided an update on Ball’s condition prior to the game.

"Some of the workouts have been really positive as running, cutting, jumping, doing those things. So he's progressed into that and responded well. With some of the things the medical guys have shown me, he looks good moving...he's worked hard to put himself in that position...he's cutting and running and doing some of that stuff.” —Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball

Ball last played an NBA game on January 14, 2022, having missed all of last season and so far all of this season due to recurring discomfort regarding his knee. Last year, he was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, but if he makes enough progress, he could see some playing time.

In 2021, Ball signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Bulls. In the 2021-22 season, he played 35 games in which he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. More importantly, he provided a spark for the Bulls on the court, as Chicago went 22-13 with him (as opposed to 24-23 without him).

The question will be whether or not Ball can return to his pre-injury form — at only 26 years old, the Bulls expect him to. If he does make a miraculous return this season, he could help the Bulls in the play-in tournament.

However, the likely outcome is that he makes a full recovery and is ready for the 2024-25 season, at which point the Bulls could be competitive — only time will tell at this point.