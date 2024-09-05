Key Takeaways LaVar Ball's sons are NBA talents: Lonzo Ball plays for the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo Ball is an All-Star for the Charlotte Hornets.

LiAngelo Ball played in the G League but has not found NBA success.

LaVar wants all his sons to be on the Clippers, but challenges exist with trades and existing contracts.

LaVar Ball spent much of the late 2010s and early 2020s hyping up his three sons, touting them all as high-end NBA talents. The oldest, Lonzo Ball , was drafted second overall by the L.A. Lakers in 2017 before being traded in 2019 to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis . He is now on the Chicago Bulls , although injuries have slowed down his career.

The youngest son, LaMelo Ball , was selected third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2020 and already made an All-Star team. He is the center of a bright young core in Charlotte, and he and Brandon Miller are expected to usher the Hornets into NBA relevancy.

The middle son, LiAngelo, played for Charlotte's G League team but never logged an NBA minute. He has also played in the Lithuanian and Mexican leagues and has played in smaller leagues in the USA.

All three were high school standouts at Chino Hills, and two of the three are high-level NBA players when healthy. However, the often-quoted patriarch, LaVar, still believes that his dream of all three of his sons playing in the NBA can become a reality.

LaVar Reveals the Ball's Preferred Destination

Ball wants his sons to play for the LA Clippers

The Balls grew up in southern California, and LaVar made it clear that he wanted Lonzo to end up playing for the Lakers. He was drafted by LA but did not turn into a high-quality starter until after he was traded to the Pelicans. In his two seasons with the Lakers, he struggled with injuries.

LaMelo, on the other hand, was not seen as a sure thing entering the 2020 draft. He played in Australia's NBL before entering the draft and was seen as a high-risk prospect. He has blossomed into one of the best young point guards in the NBA, although he has also struggled with injury.

LaVar has announced that he feels slighted by the Lakers, but still dreams of his sons all playing together.

"I want them all to play for the Clippers...I don't want to go back to the Lakers on the fact that how they did Lonzo...Steve Ballmer, that's my guy! I like him, I like his style. That's why I tell him, my last name is Ball, his last name is Ballmer, we're supposed to 'ball more.' He's got the best thing! Trade Melo over there, let Lonzo be like 'I'm not going to sign with the Bulls.'" -LaVar Ball

While the father of the family is pushing for all three of his sons to play together, no one else in the family seems to be holding onto that dream. Neither Lonzo nor LaMelo wear their father's Big Baller Brand shoes during games, and both are signed to different companies. Only LiAngelo still represents the company.

Clippers and Hornets Mock Trade

Is a deal to reunite the Ball Brothers even possible?

LiAngelo is a free agent and can be signed to any NBA team, although the middle brother is 25 years old and has not made his league debut, so the likelihood of him signing with a team is pretty low. Lonzo has been included in trade rumors and is expected to be back on the court this year after missing the last two and a half seasons. He is an unrestricted free agent after this season, so he could sign with the L.A. Clippers .

Ball Brothers - NBA Stats Category Lonzo LiAngelo LaMelo PPG 11.9 N/A 20.0 APG 6.2 7.4 RPG 5.7 6.2 FG% 40.0% 42.7% 3PT% 36.4% 37.4% Accolades All-Rookie 1x All-Star, All-Rookie, ROTY

As LaVar himself pointed out, LaMelo will be the most difficult piece of the puzzle. He signed an extension early last season and is under team control through the 2028-29 season, and the Hornets believe he can be a key piece of their rebuild. With little incentive to trade him, the Clippers would have to break the bank for LaMelo.

LA only owns two of their future first-round picks, so they would have to talk the Clippers into taking either James Harden or Kawhi Leonard , although both of them are on the wrong side of 30. With the only party truly interested in a reunion in Hollywood having virtually no power, LaVar Ball will have to be content with watching two NBA teams.