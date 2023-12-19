Highlights Stephen Curry had a rare off night, missing all eight of his three-point attempts for the first time since 2018.

The last time Curry missed all his threes, Kevin Durant was still in Golden State and James Harden was still in Houston.

That same season marked the final time a slew of legends, including Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki, played in the NBA.

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly the greatest three-point shooter the NBA has ever seen. With a whopping 3505 to his name, Curry leads the league in all-time three-pointers made. Moreover, he also has the stats to show for it. Not only is he averaging 42.7% from beyond the arc, but he also has a true shooting percentage of 62.7%.

For as transcendent as Curry has been, even the greats can go cold. During the Golden State Warriors' Dec. 17 game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the 35-year-old scored just seven points and struggled from three-point range in a 118-114 victory.

He missed all eight of his three-point attempts, a truly rare occurrence for such a lethal shooter. The last time Curry went three-less was in a 111-134 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 — a long time ago.

So, what did the NBA look like back then? GIVEMESPORT compares and contrasts the state of the league and what's changed in five years.

Kevin Durant was still with the Warriors

Accolades with GSW: 2X NBA Champion, 2X Finals MVP, 3X All-Star, 2X All-NBA Second Team, 1X All-NBA First Team

The 2018-19 season marked the final year of Kevin Durant's tenure on the incredibly fearsome Warriors, spearheaded by the trio of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Having already won two chips with Durant on the team, they seemed destined for a three-peat when they added an injured DeMarcus Cousins to the mix.

Kevin Durant 2018–19 Stats Points 26 Rebounds 6.4 Assists 5.9 Field Goal % 52.1 Three-Point Field Goal % 35.3

The Warriors ended up making the Finals but lost Durant to injury in Game 5 against the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors. The series wound up being an eventful one as both Thompson and Durant went down with severe injuries that kept them out the entire following season.

Following the season's conclusion, Durant opted to leave Golden State and begin anew with the Brooklyn Nets where he was joined by Kyrie Irving.

Tony Parker, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, and Pau Gasol played their last season in the NBA

All four were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023

The 2018-19 season also featured some tearful goodbyes, including those from Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, and Tony Parker.

That season, Wade returned to Dade County for one last season with the Miami Heat where he averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Parker moved to the Charlotte Hornets for his final season, where he played behind Kemba Walker and had a decent season, averaging 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

The Hall of Famers' Final Season Stats Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Dwyane Wade 15 4 4.2 43.3 33 Dirk Nowitzki 7.3 3.1 0.7 35.9 31.2 Tony Parker 9.5 1.5 3.7 46 25.5 Pau Gasol 1.3 3.3 0.7 16.7 33.3

As for the two big men, Nowitzki remained faithful to the Dallas Mavericks for the entirety of his career. His last season saw him play alongside the Mavs' newest superstar, Luka Dončić. He only managed to put up 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game off the bench, but it marked an important changing of guards in Dallas.

Similarly, Pau Gasol came off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks, but played just three games before going down with an injury that marked the end of his North American career.

Four years later, all four players were immortalized in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a part of the 2023 class. A deserved status, given their immense contributions to the sport.

James Harden peaked as a scorer

2018-19 scoring statistics: 36.1 PPG, 44.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT%

During the 2018-19 season, it would have been a challenge to find a better scorer than James Harden. Leading the charge for the Houston Rockets, Harden was a force to be reckoned with on the offensive end and was searching to dethrone the Warriors by himself if he could.

After all, he did come extremely close a season prior, when the Warriors beat the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals in seven games.

Coming off the 2017-18 MVP season, Harden had somehow improved his already prevalent scoring. He jumped from 30.4 to 36.1 points per game, and his efficiency didn't take a hit.

Unsurprisingly, he led the league in scoring and it wasn't particularly close either. Paul George came in second place with 28.0 points per game and Giannis Antetokounmpo came in third with 27.7. The latter of the three wound up taking home the MVP despite Harden's absurd scoring.

James Harden 2018–19 Stats Percentage of points (2PT) 28.3 Percentage of points (3PT) 45.8 Percentage of points (FT) 25.9 Two-point field goals unassisted 82.4 Three-point field goals unassisted 50.9

Harden's scoring wound up being all for naught as the Rockets could not get past the Warriors-shaped hump, falling to their California rivals in six games during the Western Conference semifinals. Nevertheless, the 2018-19 season was a memorable one for Harden, as his time in Houston would quickly come to a close.