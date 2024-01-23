Highlights Two scoring bigs, Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid, honored Kobe Bryant with historic scoring performances.

The last time two players scored over 60 points on the same night was in 1978, with David Thompson scoring 73 and George Gervin scoring 63.

The NBA in 1978 had different rules, including no 3-point line and fewer teams in the playoffs, but featured competitive teams like the Trail Blazers, 76ers, and Bullets.

On the anniversary of Kobe Bryant's historic 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, two of the league's finest scoring bigs took it upon themselves to honor the late legend.

It started with the best team in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who didn't showcase their talents in the best way, losing disastrously against the 10-31 Charlotte Hornets, despite being backed by a 62-point effort from Karl-Anthony Towns.

The scoring explosion wasn't just limited to Minneapolis, however. In Philadelphia, Bryant's hometown, Joel Embiid dropped 70 points against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, resulting in both career—and franchise-highs in single game scoring.

Making matters more impressive for the Cameroonian center is that this game marked the 21st consecutive contest in which he scored over 30 points.

These absurd scoring nights are particularly rare, and it's worth asking when the last time two players scored over 60 points on the same night. On April 9, 1978, the final day of the regular season, David Thompson of the Denver Nuggets scored 73 points against the Detroit Pistons, while the Spurs' George Gervin dropped a cool 63 points against the New Orleans Jazz.

It's been almost 46 years since this scoring outburst last happened, and it also marks the perfect time to take a look at how the NBA has changed since then.

A very different set of rules

Still no 3-point line

Things looked very different in 1978, not only when it came to the players and the competitive scene, but also on the court. That's right, during the 1977-78 season, there was still no way to score three-pointers through one shot, as the outside line was only created in June 1979.

NBA 1977-78 Season – Made Field Goals Leaders Players FGM George Gervin 864 Calvin Murphy 852 David Thompson 826 Bob McAdoo 814 Paul Westphal 809

There were also a few sets of different rules when compared to today's game. With only two referees on the court, the rulebook wasn't quite as strict as it is today.

For instance, the restricted area below the basket didn't exist yet, with that feature only being added in 1997. Around the same time, a certain Shaquille O'Neal influenced the league's higher-ups to add a defensive three-second rule, restricting the defender's time in the painted area during non-guarding possessions.

Tough competitive scene

38 Hall of Fame players in this NBA season

Nowadays, it would be hard to imagine a team like the Portland Trail Blazers or the Washington Wizards being competitive and fight for championships regularly. In 1977, that was the reality.

Coming off of the franchise's first (and only) championship, the Trail Blazers, led by Bill Walton, had the roster quality to do it all again, especially with Walton playing at such a high level that resulted in him winning his first MVP award.

Bill Walton – 1977-78 Season Statistics Categories Stats Points Per Game 18.9 Rebounds Per Game 13.2 Assists Per Game 5.0 Blocks Per Game 2.5 Field Goal % 52.2

In his impressive lone MVP season, Walton led the league in every major defensive category: Defensive Rating (89.5), Defensive Box Plus/Minus (2.7) and Defensive Rebound % (34.2), statistics that would automatically attribute him the Defensive Player of the Year award, but that trophy would only be created in 1982.

Also in the MVP race, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had just won his fifth award the previous year, led the association in most offensive categories, finishing second in the voting overall.

For the rookies at the time, only two would end up in the Hall of Fame, Jack Sikma and Bernard King, legendary players for the Seattle SuperSonics and the New York Knicks, respectively, but the Rookie of the Year award was Walter Davis' property by the end of the season.

Davis, had a very bright career earlier in his career, making it to the All-NBA second team in his rookie season, as well as four consecutive All-Star selections.

A very competitive era

12 teams finished the regular season with more wins than losses

Three teams finished their regular season campaigns with over 50 wins: the San Antonio Spurs (52), the Philadelphia 76ers (55) and the Portland Trail Blazers (58). At that time, only 12 teams made it to the playoffs, instead of the current 16, leaving out a 43-win Golden State Warriors team led by Rick Barry and Robert Parish.

None of the three best-performing squads during the regular season made it to the finals, as the Spurs, who had George Gervin, Larry Kenon and George Karl, got eliminated in the second round against the Washington Bullets.

The 76ers, featuring Julius Erving, Doug Collins and Joe Bryant, Kobe's father, had a very talented team all-around, but weren't a match for the same Bullets team that eliminated the Spurs earlier on in the competition.

Only the Trail Blazers remain, the defending champions, led by the aforementioned Walton and Maurice Lucas, faced off against the SuperSonics in the second round, and with a fantastic 19-point performance from the bench during the elimination game of the series, Fred Brown took the Seattle franchise through to the next round.

Washington Bullets - 1978 NBA Finals Statistics Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Wes Unseld 9.0 11.7 3.9 52.0 Elvin Hayes 20.7 11.9 1.4 48.0 Bob Dandridge 20.4 7.0 4.1 45.0

This set up the finals, the Washington Bullets, who had just eliminated two of the strongest teams during the regular season, and the SuperSonics, who had eliminated the three most serious candidates for the MVP award: Abdul-Jabbar, Walton, and Thompson.

Sporting a Bullets uniform, Wes Unseld led the team through a tough seven-game series to win the franchise's only championship, with the support of legendary players like Elvin Hayes and Bob Dandridge.

A race for the scoring title

Classic battle between Gervin and Thompson

Now, the whole reason behind this history class is that this season featured the last time multiple players scored over 60 points on the same day, but it has a deeper context than you'd expect.

If you think that the lack of a three-point line was a problem for high-scoring numbers, then you are more than mistaken, as the 1977-78 season featured one of the most exciting scoring title races in the history of the league, being decided by the end of the regular season.

Gervin and Thompson were destined to be the two leading names on the top scoring list of the season, but that wasn't decided until the final days of the year. With only a marginal number of points separating the two, Gervin was the one leading the race on the morning of April 9, the very last day of the regular season.

NBA 1977-78 Season – Total Points Leaders Players Points Per Game Total Points George Gervin 27.2 2332 David Thompson 27.2 2172 Bob McAdoo 26.5 2097 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 25.8 1600 Calvin Murphy 25.6 1949 Paul Westphal 25.2 2014 Randy Smith 24.6 2021

Thompson, who had it in his mind to win the award, put up 73 points in a loss against the Pistons, putting him in the lead for the scoring award briefly, before the game in Louisiana. The Spurs later played the Jazz, who would end up winning, surprisingly, but George Gervin didn't have the final result in mind, he just wanted to score.

And he did. Gervin finished the game with 63 points, giving him the edge over Thompson on the final count for the Scoring Title of the 1977-78 season, the last time multiple players scored over 60 points on the same day.

