Highlights The James Harden trade between the Nets and 76ers involved multiple players and draft picks.

Harden's impact on the 76ers was mixed, as he struggled in the playoffs despite a solid regular-season performance.

The Nets acquired Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond, but they did not pan out as expected.

Two years ago, the landscape of the NBA was rocked as the league’s two powerhouses, the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers, made a trade deadline deal that shook the league. Since the deal was headlined by then-Net James Harden, the trade has since been referred to as the “James Harden trade.”

While the Nets still remained in possession of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving after this deal — they would not be dealt away until the following year’s trade deadline — it marked the beginning of the end of the Nets’ championship aspirations.

Harden was unhappy in Brooklyn due to Irving’s inability to play, and his departure officially marked the end of the Big Three in Brooklyn.

The Sixers obtained a prime piece in Harden to compliment Joel Embiid, which would seemingly propel them into a deep playoff push.

That did not happen, and now, with Harden out of Philadelphia, it begs the question of which team truly won the trade — a question which appeared obvious at first glance, but as the trade has aged, has become seemingly more murky.

Harden and Simmons Were the Centerpieces of The Deal

Trade included multiple moving parts

While the highlight of the blockbuster trade was Harden, the trade details went much deeper than that. On Feb. 10, 2022, the Nets traded Harden and Paul Millsap to the 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks.

The first draft pick was a 2022 first-round unprotected, and the second was a 2027 first-round protected.

With the 2022 pick acquisition, the Nets had the right to defer it until 2023, which they did. They then used this pick to acquire Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz, who put up some big numbers for them.

Brooklyn's 2027 first-round pick is locked to a position from 1-8 in the Draft, and it could roll over to 2028 if the Nets choose. At that point, it would also be a 1-8 protected, but for 2028. If not, the pick would convert into two second-round picks in 2029, along with $2 million.

How Did the Sixers Fare in The Deal?

Harden became key playmaker for Philly

Since this trade was a blockbuster that involved a number of moving pieces, it is important to analyze how each piece worked out in order to assess the trade as a whole.

The Nets and 76ers were in vastly different positions at the time of the trade, despite both being playoff contenders: the Sixers were looking to build further, while the Nets were looking to right the ship and correct wrongs.

Harden was a solid piece for the 76ers down the stretch in 2022. He averaged 21.6 points and 10.6 assists per game with the team, less than what was expected when Harden was in his prime, but still solid.

Another MVP-caliber player to pair with Embiid helped the Sixers go 17-8 down the stretch, and defeat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.

However, Harden went quiet in the playoffs that year for Philadelphia, as he failed to help them advance past the second round, which was the ultimate goal.

To be fair, Embiid did get hurt which limited his availability in the second round, but Harden was acquired to be the 1A to Embiid and step up in big moments, and he arguably failed to do so that year.

James Harden - Philadelphia 76ers Stats Categories 2022 Season 2022 Playoffs 2022-23 Season 2022-23 Playoffs PPG 21.0 18.6 21.0 20.3 RPG 7.1 5.7 6.1 6.2 APG 10.5 8.6 10.7 8.3 FG% 40.2 40.5 44.1 39.3 3PT% 32.6 36.8 38.5 37.8

The 76ers were defeated in six games by the underdog Miami Heat in 2022. Harden would re-sign with the Sixers, signing a two-year, $68.6 million deal with the club. He put up nearly identical stats in the 2022-23 season than he did the previous year, averaging 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game.

However, once again, he would fail to help the Sixers advance in the playoffs as they would lose to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

At this point, it was clear that Harden was frustrated in Philadelphia, and at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. This officially ended the 76ers’ "James Harden" era, where he put up solid numbers but was ultimately not the needle-mover the franchise needed when it mattered most.

Meanwhile, Millsap only played nine games with the 76ers before retiring, so he was essentially a non-factor.

Did the Nets Get Good Value In Return?

Brooklyn pocketed valuable first-round picks

Simmons was the primary return piece, with the hopes being that he could complement Durant and Irving to propel a potential playoff run. However, that did not work out, as Simmons failed to play a single game for Brooklyn that season, and the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Celtics.

Simmons has not worked out for the Nets since then. There have been rare moments where he has returned and put up some numbers, but that playing time is inconsistent as he gets hurt often. The 27-year-old suffered yet another setback on Thursday, as he was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to a back injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Ben Simmons has only played 332 out of a possible 637 games during his eight-year NBA career.

When the Nets acquired Simmons in the trade, they knew what they were getting, as his playing time was streaky even with the 76ers. But the thought was that those issues would be absolved, and Simmons would be able to return to form. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, that vision failed to pan out.

Ben Simmons - Brooklyn Nets Stats Categories 2022-23 2023-24 GP 42 15 PPG 6.9 6.1 RPG 6.3 7.9 APG 6.1 5.7

As for Curry, he saw some playing time for the Nets, where he was decent. 2023 was his better year, where he served the role of an effective shooter for Brooklyn. However, his stint with the team was shorter-lived as he would depart in the 2023 offseason for the Dallas Mavericks.

Drummond saw some playing time for the Nets down the stretch, where he was average, and then left the team for the Chicago Bulls that offseason.

The ‘James Harden trade’ will go down as one of the greatest blockbuster trades in the history of the NBA. As for who won the trade, it could be argued the 76ers won, but barely.

The goal was to get rid of a non-factor in Simmons, and they replaced him with an MVP-caliber player in Harden. While it failed to prevent them from limping out of the playoffs once again, it did extend their playoff push by a couple of seasons.

Meanwhile, the Nets got back a few assets, though the majority of them did not pan out. They were in more of a desperate situation, and had they not traded Harden, they probably would have lost him for nothing as he exercised an opt-out in his contract.

In the long run, though, neither team gained much as problems were exchanged on both ends, opening the doors to new eras for each team.