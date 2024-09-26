West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten have enjoyed a ‘good working relationship’ this summer, despite the latter preferring Ruben Amorim to take charge at the London Stadium, MailOnline journalists Kathryn Batte and Sami Mokbel have reported.

Unlike his predecessor David Moyes, the Spanish tactician reportedly had a positive summer working alongside the Hammers' transfer guru as West Ham splashed close to £140m on nine new arrivals.

The likes of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, and Wes Foderingham arrived permanently, while Carlos Soler and Jean-Clair Todibo joined on season-long loans.

One of the top spending clubs in the Premier League this summer, West Ham, however, has failed to reach similar heights in their season start so far, collecting just four points from their first five games and sitting 14th in the table.

After an uninspiring start to Lopetegui’s tenure at the London Stadium, rumours emerged that the Spaniard was not even Steidten’s first choice to take charge of the club after last season. The former Real Madrid boss's appointment, according to MailOnline, was driven by owner David Sullivan, while Steidten preferred Sporting CP boss Amorim’s appointment.

West Ham Boss Under Pressure

Given three games to save his job

According to MailOnline, this summer’s transfer window saw Lopetegui and Steidten working in good tandem, despite the technical director preferring Amorim’s appointment at the helm.

“The noise from the club over the summer was that Lopetegui and Steidten had a good working relationship. “Sources have told Mail Sport that Steidten is relaxed and approachable for players and staff. He is described as a warm and casual character who spends a lot of his time on the phone.”

A poor season start, however, has fueled rumours over Lopetegui’s early exit, despite a promising transfer window working alongside Steidten.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Spaniard’s work is now under the microscope at the London Stadium as he is given three matches to save his West Ham career, having secured just one win in his first five Premier League fixtures.

The West Ham hierarchy will reportedly be closely monitoring Lopetegui in their next games against Brentford, Ipswich Town, and Tottenham Hotspur, hoping the 57-year-old will turn things around after a poor start to the season.

Lopetegui signed a reported two-year deal at the London Stadium this summer and made his return to English football nearly a year after departing Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023.

Julen Lopetegui West Ham Record (2024) Games 6 Wins 2 Draws 1 Losses 3 Goals scored 6 Goals conceded 9 Points per match 1.17

Todibo ‘Unconvincing’ in Liverpool Loss

Given his second start for the Hammers

Former West Ham midfielder Martin Allen has said he was not convinced by Jean-Clair Todibo’s performance in West Ham’s 5-1 loss to Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

The Frenchman was given his second start of the season by Julen Lopetegui but failed to impress the ex-Hammers ace as he partnered Max Kilman at centre-back.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool cruise into the fourth round, with the Reds’ final goal deflecting off Todibo before going into the bottom corner.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-09-24.