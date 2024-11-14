West Ham United could part ways with Julen Lopetegui during this international break, despite conflicting reports emerging suggesting his job is safe for now, according to Keith Wyness via Football Insider.

The Hammers have endured a miserable start to the new campaign, winning just three of their opening eleven matches, a return that sees them sat 14th in the Premier League table. The mood music at the London Stadium doesn't appear positive, with senior members within the West Ham dressing room said to be 'not fully on board' with Lopetegui, and the Spaniard is subsequently under pressure.

David Ornstein revealed earlier this week that while the maligned manager is in the firing line, the club are hopeful that he can reverse the team's fortunes, and that they won't be forced into making a rash decision. However, Wyness claims that a sensational dismissal during this international break is a possibility, with significant 'unhappiness' ensuing behind the scenes in East London.

Lopetegui Could be Sacked in Next Few Days

There is 'a lot of unhappines'

Replacing David Moyes in the summer, and backed with significant investment in the playing squad, there were lofty expectations for West Ham under Lopetegui this season. Thus far falling short of these expectations, the former Real Madrid coach is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

While some reports insist he'll be granted more time, Wyness believes this public backing is a facade, and that behind the curtains, things are unfolding differently. Speaking on the latest edition of Football Insider's Inside Track podcast, Wyness, a former Everton CEO who now runs a football consultancy advising top clubs, revealed that 'sources close to West Ham' informed him that Lopetegui's job is actually under immediate threat:

"I’ve spoken to some close sources at West Ham. He’s being backed publicly but behind the scenes, there is a lot of unhappiness. If he survives the international break, then he’ll get through to Christmas and he’ll be reviewed again then. "But he’s right on the edge at the moment. It’s not surprising. The style of play is lacklustre, as far as West Ham fans see it. It’s a case of be careful what you wish for, because Moyes has gone and they’re now in the same place – if not worse."

Lopetegui's West Ham Record Matches Managed 13 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 6 Win Percentage 30.8%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 14/11/2024