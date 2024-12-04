West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui was involved in a heated exchange with defender Jean-Clair Todibo at half-time of their 5-2 loss against Arsenal on Saturday, according to MailOnline.

The Spanish tactician was reportedly embroiled in an intense verbal dispute with his summer arrival after West Ham conceded five before half-time at the Emirates.

Todibo, who has a £35m buy option in his loan deal at the London Stadium, was absent from the West Ham squad that lost to Leicester City on Tuesday.

However, his clash with Lopetegui was reportedly not the reason behind his omission, as he is currently suffering from groin pain, according to MailOnline.