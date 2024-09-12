Julen Lopetegui has issued an injury update on striker Niclas Fullkrug ahead of West Ham United's weekend clash with Fulham.

The Hammers have had a mixed start to the season after suffering defeat to Aston Villa and Manchester City in the opening game, but earning a dominant win over Crystal Palace on the road before the international break.

After a busy summer transfer window, the slow start looked like the perfect reason for the manager to make changes to the first-team for the upcoming game but German international Fullkrug may now find himself unavailable after picking up an issue on international duty.

Fullkrug Has Injury Issue

Decision to be made on Friday

After starting on the bench in each of the first three Premier League fixtures of the season behind Michail Antonio, there had been a clamour for Fullkrug to make his full debut at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

However, after suffering an injury in training while on international duty with Germany this week, Irons boss Lopetegui has revealed that a final decision will be made on his involvement for the weekend on Friday.

"He has a bit of a problem, which is a pity, but we'll see later today. I think tomorrow we'll take the final decision about him."

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Fullkrug Antonio Appearances 29 26 Goals 12 6 Assists 8 2 Shots Per 90 2.03 1.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.5 0.31 Key Passes Per 90 1.38 0.43 Expected Assist Per 90 0.13 0.07

So far this season Lopetegui has preferred an attacking lineup of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Antonio, but fans are calling for change after a lack of goals and creativity in attack.

With Fullkrug likely to miss out on the team and potentially the squad entirely, it seems likely that they will go with an unchanged attack although Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme are pushing to make their full debuts too after their arrivals in the summer transfer window.

West Ham Eyed Fullkrug Replacement After Injury News

Memphis moved to Corinthians instead though

After news filtered through of Fullkrug's injury on international duty, the club began to make plans for a potential replacement by eyeing a move for free agent Memphis Depay according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Dutch forward was available on a free transfer after leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer, and Hammers chiefs were eyeing a potential move to ensure that they weren't left short in attack if Fullkrug's injury turned out more serious than initially thought.

However, with the 31-year-old not expected to miss a considerable amount of time out injured Memphis opted to move to Brazil with Corinthians instead and West Ham are prepared to go forward until January at least with their current attacking options.

Danny Ings could yet get a chance under the Spaniard, having not left the club in the summer. He is determined to prove himself at the London Stadium and force his way into the first-team plans, and Fullkrug's injury may give him the perfect opportunity to do just that.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 12/09/2024.