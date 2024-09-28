Time is surely ticking for West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui, and a strong second half performance against Brentford could be what’s needed to turn things around.

The Hammers found themselves in the bottom half of the table heading into Saturday’s clash at the Gtech Community Stadium, with just four points from five games. Their one win came in the form of a 2-0 victory away at Crystal Palace, but they have also lost three and drawn one.

In the Carabao Cup midweek, after taking the lead at Anfield against Liverpool, Lopetegui’s side eventually succumbed to a 5-1 loss. Four of those goals conceded came in the second half on what was a dismal night in Merseyside.

Lopetegui can still save job

Fans have already called for him to be sacked

Former Sevilla and Wolves boss Lopetegui has only been in charge at the London Stadium since the beginning of July, but it’s been a turbulent start to the season. The Spaniard has been backed in the transfer market, with several new additions to the squad during the summer.

Among those arrivals was central defender Max Kilman from his former club, Wolves, while winger Crysencio Summerville was also signed from Championship side Leeds United. The squad he inherited from David Moyes already boasted talent like Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham Premier League stats prior to Brentford game Stat: Matches played 5 Wins 1 Draws 1 Defeats 3 Goals scored 5 Goals conceded 9

With the wounds of Wednesday night’s dismal defeat to Liverpool barely healed, it took Brentford a minute to take the lead against West Ham on Saturday afternoon. An already fractured picture got even worse in an instant, and if recent reports are anything to go by, he is running out of time to save his job.

Pressure is mounting, and reports in the media this week suggest his future at the club massively depends on the team's next two Premier League games. That only serves to strengthen the point that the next 45 minutes against Brentford are pivotal.

Changes will be needed

A huge second half awaits for West Ham

In the first half against Brentford, the Hammers registered nine shots, but just one of those were on target. They also had 47% possession, compared to Brentford’s 64%, and an 83% passing accuracy.

The Hammers are in desperate need of points, and the manager will need to turn things around in the second half in order to avoid further questions about his future. Lopetegui named a strong team against Brentford, despite having played midweek, but changes in personnel may be necessary.

Summerville is one of the stronger options on the bench, despite the fact he has yet to score for West Ham following his move in the summer. Last season's stats point to a strong future for the 22-year-old, with 19 goals and nine assists in 43 league appearances.

27-year-old Carlos Soler joined the Hammers on loan from French side Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer deadline. He is yet to start under Lopetegui in the league, but presents another option from the bench that could be utilised in the second half against Brentford.

