West Ham United suffered yet another heavy home loss on Sunday to leave themselves in 14th in the Premier League and with just four wins in 13 games - and with Lucas Paqueta failing to produce a single goal or assist in the past two months, it could be time to leave the Brazilian out of the side.

Paqueta arrived at the London Stadium just over two years ago, registering five goals and seven assists in 41 games in all competitions in his first season in east London - whilst his second campaign saw him increase that tally to eight goals and seven assists in 43 games as West Ham recorded a top-half finish. But this season has seen him falter for both club and country - and with the Irons failing to move up the table, the Brazilian may be best off with a spell on the sidelines.

Lucas Paqueta Hasn't Produced Lately

The Brazilian has been in poor form for the Hammers and Brazil

Paqueta's last goal contribution was on October 5th, scoring as the Hammers beat Ipswich Town on home soil in a 4-1 win - but he has featured in nine games since, failing to record a single goal or assist, and it's evidently taking its toll on the Hammers.

Just two wins for both club and country in that time - a 2-0 scalp away at Newcastle United and a last-gasp 2-1 win over Manchester United - means that the Irons haven't got out of second gear so far this season, and with such a huge outlay in the summer, Julen Lopetegui's side need to be doing much better.

Lucas Paqueta's Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 2 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.2 6th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.8 4th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =4th Match rating 6.46 11th

Paqueta, according to Transfermarkt, has featured throughout the midfield this season in an attacking midfield role alongside dropping into a central and defensive-minded area, but his efforts haven't been rewarded with any goals since the opening game of the season and that strike against Ipswich - and so something has to give.

The Hammers went 4-0 down to Arsenal inside 36 minutes on Saturday evening to leave fans rightly livid, and although they pulled two back almost instantly, Bukayo Saka's penalty on the stroke of half-time saw them concede five in the first half, which is never going to win any games, no matter the level you're at. That could force Lopetegui into a change and, with Paqueta failing to produce anything on an output level by garnering a 2/10 rating, it could be the Brazilian that misses out.

Attacking Problems Could Be West Ham's Defensive Downfall

Less onus will be on their defenders to keep teams out

Goals aren't a huge problem for the Hammers, but they are joint-eleventh with Fulham in terms of goals scored in the top-flight - and as a club that will be wanting to reach the top half come the end of the season, they'll need to do much better in that regard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lucas Paqueta has scored 11 goals in 55 games for Brazil.

Defensively, they have been woeful with 24 conceded - only relegation-zone outfits Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, alongside Leicester City, have let more in this season. But with a lack of attacking prowess, that does put more pressure on the backline and should they opt for someone like Edson Alvarez or Guido Rodriguez to come into the mix, that dynamic could change.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-12-24.