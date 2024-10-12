It’s been a mixed start to the 2024/25 season for West Ham and new manager Julen Lopetegui, and he may need to mix things up to get the best out of his team, which includes dropping under-performing star Lucas Paqueta.

His side sit 12th in the Premier League standings after seven games with just two wins to their name. They have drawn two and lost three, but they have also endured some heavy defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City.

That includes the 5-1 thumping at the hands of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last month which saw the Hammers knocked out of the competition at the third round stage, despite initially taking the lead against their opponents.

Lopetegui must make Paqueta decision

The 27-year-old is out of form this season

One player that has struggled to hit form this season is Paqueta. He has scored two goals in nine appearances across all competitions this term, which is alarmingly low for a player of his talent and quality. A break in the season by taking him to Brazil with the national team was something that may have been seen as a positive, but that has not been the case.

It seems those struggles have also translated into poor displays for his national team. Paqueta was named in the starting lineup for Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Chile on Friday, but his involvement was short-lived.

Paqueta stats for Brazil vs Chile (11/10/24) Minutes played 45' Goals 0 Assists 0 Accurate passes 32/36 (89%) Key passes 0 Shots blocked 1 Ground duels (won) 4 (1)

Brazil found themselves 1-0 down inside the opening few minutes, and Paqueta picked up a booking just minutes later. Manager Dorival Junior opted to make changes at half-time, and the West Ham man was hooked at the interval. Brazil went on to win the game courtesy of goals from debutant Igor Jesus and Luiz Henrique.

Paqueta faces a lengthy suspension after being hit with six Football Association betting charges earlier this year. Investigations are ongoing with the playmaker denying the charges, and he is currently awaiting a hearing date, but Lopetegui has hinted before that he is suffering as a result, so it might be time to take him out of the firing line.

Summerville is waiting in the wings

He joined West Ham from Leeds United this summer

Lopetegui must make a decision on Paqueta with some crucial matches against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to come after the international break. Given the Brazilian's lack of form, the manager should look elsewhere in the squad to fill that role.

The Hammers signed 22-year-old winger Crysencio Summerville from Championship side Leeds United this summer, and it’s time he’s given a proper run in the team. He has started just one of West Ham’s seven league matches so far, and is often the replacement for Paqueta when his race is run.

A slight change in personnel could be the boost Lopetegui’s side needs in the next run of games before the November international break. If Summerville can find the output he showed at Leeds, as he scored 19 goals in the Championship last term, he could become a key figure at the London Stadium.

The Dutchman was signed for £25million back in August, and had been linked to the likes of Liverpool in the transfer window. Summerville signed a long-term deal and is under contract until 2029, with the option of a further year.

That would allow Mohammed Kudus to move into his preferred number ten role, and with Jarrod Bowen and Summerville either side of him there is still plenty of talent and creativity in the side until Paqueta can rediscover the form that saw Manchester City linked with an £85 million move in the last two summer windows.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/10/2024.