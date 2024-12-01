Despite trialing both Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola between the sticks, West Ham boss, Julen Lopetegui, has struggled to identify his preferred option between the sticks, and the club faces the season-defining decision of signing a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

A crushing 5-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal left the Hammers languishing in 14th in the Premier League, and they face a steep hill to climb if they are to salvage something this season. In particular, it has been a disastrous campaign defensively, with just five other top-flight teams having conceded more than West Ham's 19, and their duo of goalkeepers, earning a combined total of £185,000 per week, have disappointed in this regard. As a result, the club should look to recruit a new number one as soon as possible to avoid plunging deeper down the table.

Fabianski and Areola Have Disappointed this Season

Neither goalkeeper has yet earned a place in the starting line-up

It was Fabianski who was given the nod in the clash with London rivals, Arsenal. However, after conceding five goals in a single half, including two penalties, the Polish shot-stopper failed to justify his selection in the team.

That wasn't the first time a West Ham goalkeeper has capitulated this season - it was initially Areola who started as the team's number one. During a similarly humbling loss, this time to other London rivals, Tottenham, the Frenchman had conceded four, one of those being an own goal from himself. A furious Lopetegui immediately switched his allegiance to Fabianski from then on instead, dropping Areola from the starting eleven entirely.

Lukasz Fabianski vs Alphonse Areola - 2024/25 Premier League statistics comparison Metric Fabianski Areola Matches 5 8 Clean sheets 2 1 Goals conceded per 90 2.22 1.87 Save percentage 62% 59% Own goals 0 1

With the 39-year-old step-in and subsequently delivering another costly performance, the Hammers' boss finds himself in a predicament. Neither of his two goalkeeping options have been good enough this term and there is a growing sense that the Spaniard must look to introduce a third shot-stopper to the squad as soon as possible to avoid facing a strenuous battle for a top-half finish.

Earlier last summer, there were reports of West Ham launching a surprise swoop for Luton Town back-up keeper, Tim Krul, who has boasted plenty of Premier League experience in the past with the likes of Norwich City and Newcastle. However, although he may still be an obtainable and economical option, it is highly unlikely he moves the needle enough for the east Londoners, and the West Ham top brass must invest significantly more if they are to pursue a suitable goalkeeper signing in January to rescue a dreary season.

Related West Ham Want to Sell £115k-a-Week Star in 2025 West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse could be sold on a permanent deal in 2025.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob.com - Correct as of 30/11/2024