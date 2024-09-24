West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has shared his thoughts on the Hammers' 3-0 loss to Chelsea over the weekend at the London Stadium - and the Spanish boss has revealed that midfielder Guido Rodriguez has not reacted poorly to being substituted in the first-half of the defeat, after admitting that it was his own tactical decisions that caused the loss.

Rodriguez was substituted for Tomas Soucek moments before the break with West Ham already 2-0 down to Enzo Maresca's side, though despite initialy fears, it wasn't due to injury. That caused intrigue amongst supporters, with Lopetegui evidently getting his tactical approach wrong in their third home loss of the campaign, but the Spaniard has taken full blame - and states that Rodriguez understands why he made his decision so early in the game.

Lopetegui: Rodriguez 'Understands' Early Substitution

The Argentine was brought off 38 minutes into the 3-0 loss

When asked if he stands by his verdict that he was to blame for the loss to the Blues, the Spaniard said that it was entirely his fault - after going in-depth on Rodriguez's reaction to being substituted in the first-half. He said:

"Always. It is very simple. When you change one player before half-time, it is not because it is his [Rodriguez's] fault. You think that you have to change something, and you do this [shrugs], but I have explained to the players that it's not to go against one player, it's about me going against my first decision. "We have to be honest and to accept this naturally, but I don't like to do this for sure. He [Rodriguez] knows that sometimes it can happen, and in this case it was with him - but he understands." "I talked after [Chelsea] about my mistakes, and I said that it was me, always. But this has happened, and now we are focusing on the next match. For sure, the first mistake is on the coach because we take a decision - sometimes for better or sometimes worse. But we have to follow taking these decisions, and be able to help the team compete better. I am sure they will compete better and the results and scores we want are going to arrive."

Lopetegui Needs to Turn The Tide Quickly

But an abundance of quality at West Ham should see them thrive

West Ham have lost all three of their Premier League home games so far this season, and although they have all come at home to teams who qualified for Europe last season, they have to do much better if they're to even attempt to qualify for European football themselves under Lopetegui.

West Ham's Premier League results in full - 2024/25 season Opponent and result Shots taken Shots against Aston Villa, 2-1 loss 14 15 Crystal Palace, 2-0 win 18 14 Manchester City, 3-1 loss 10 23 Fulham, 1-1 draw 11 21 Chelsea, 3-0 loss 15 12

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss has only done half a season in the Premier League before, though he did take the Molineux outfit from bottom at Christmas to comfortable survival in the top-flight - and now with new signings behind him, he'll look to venture into the top half with the Hammers.

Whether he can get them firing in the next couple of weeks remains a huge question, but West Ham evidently have the quality to finish in the top half and go beyond over the course of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham have only scored five goals in their opening five Premier League games

And if they can iron out the mistakes they've made against the better sides in the division, then it could see the Hammers put themselves into the ascendency going forwards.

