Julen Lopetegui’s summer signings at West Ham United were branded ‘horrendous’ and ‘terrible’, as a 0-0 draw at home to Everton further increased pressure on the Spanish manager.

The Hammers have struggled for results at the start of the season, with the latest disappointing display in the Premier League leaving them 14th in the table, only five points above the bottom three.

Despite heavy spending and welcoming nine new arrivals in the summer transfer window, the Hammers were again let down by their new players on Saturday as they fought to keep Everton at bay in a goalless stalemate.

Speaking on talkSPORT, journalist Will Pugh did not hold back when asked about the new players Lopetegui has brought to the London Stadium, branding his midfield ‘horrendously weak’ and singling out poor recent performances from Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler, who earn a combined £155,000 per week:

“The midfield is horrendously weak, trying to get rid of Soucek, as in, was a symbolic thing to, you know, sweep out what was there of Moyes. “Guido Rodriguez is terrible. Carlos Soler looks like he might be a perfectly average, fine player one day, but he's certainly not up to it now, and you can see the frustration. “Alvarez has been sent off twice this season. Kudus got sent off at Tottenham, he's now serving a five-game ban, and you can just tell the players are frustrated and are not enjoying it.”

Going into the international break, Lopetegui faces a challenging task to turn things around in November if he wants to avoid the looming sack at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have picked up just 12 points from their opening 11 matches, and questions are already being raised within the club’s hierarchy over recent form.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, West Ham chiefs have started succession planning in case they decide to part ways with Lopetegui mid-season.

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and ex-Brighton boss Graham Potter are firmly among the names being considered, and both are available immediately.

After the international break, West Ham’s quest for Premier League points may not get any easier – their next two league matches see them face Newcastle away and Arsenal at home.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 12 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 6 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 24 Points per game 1.15

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.