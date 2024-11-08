Former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic would reportedly be open to taking over at West Ham United if Julen Lopetegui is dismissed mid-season, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

The German-Croatian tactician is said to have support within the East London club and is available immediately after departing the Bundesliga giants at the end of last season.

Terzic, who managed Borussia for two seasons in his second stint at the club, led the German giants to fifth in the league last season and reached the Champions League final, where his team lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

After the 2023/24 campaign, the 42-year-old requested to depart Dortmund and terminate his contract with immediate effect, ending his nine-year stint at the club.

Before rejoining Dortmund in 2018, Terzic, labelled 'one of the best young managers in Europe', worked at West Ham as Slaven Bilic’s assistant from August 2015 to November 2017.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lopetegui won just twice in his last nine matches in charge of West Ham.

Lopetegui is now under increasing pressure to deliver a quick turnaround at the London Stadium, having collected just 11 points from his first 10 games in the Premier League.

A 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend saw the Hammers slump to 14th in the table, just six points above the bottom three.

According to GMS sources, a defeat to fellow strugglers Everton on Saturday would only intensify scrutiny on the Spanish tactician as West Ham chiefs are now drawing up contingency plans in case they decide to part ways with the 58-year-old.

Alongside Terzic, former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter has also been earmarked as an alternative – the Englishman is yet to return to management after a stint with the Blues in 2022/23.

Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes at the end of last season, penned a two-year deal at the London Stadium, keeping him at the club until June 2026.

The Spanish manager made his return to the Premier League less than 12 months after departing Wolves just before the 2023/24 season.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 12 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 6 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 24 Points per game 1.17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-11-24.