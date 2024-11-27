As Real Madrid claimed their 13th triumph in Europe's most prestigious football competition on 26th May 2018, beating Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv, one man's life changed forever. Not Gareth Bale's, who netted one of the sport's most iconic goals with a spectacular acrobatic finish, but rather the man who was beaten by this extraordinary effort from the Welshman.

Loris Karius' career fortunes have been drastically altered by the events in Ukraine's capital on that early summer night. Deployed in between the sticks ahead of Simon Mignolet by Jürgen Klopp, Karius produced two nightmarish mistakes that ultimately cost Liverpool silverware.

The German first gifted Real Madrid the deadlock six minutes into the second half, throwing the ball directly against Karim Benzema, whose touch was sufficient to carry the ball over the line. Secondly, following Bale's screamer, he proceeded to allow the winger to double his tally, failing to catch a tame shot from the former Tottenham man, that was straight at him.

A tearful Karius lumbered towards the travelling Liverpool faithful at full-time, apologising to those who he'd let down. Unfortunately for the goalkeeper, the damage was already done.

The shot-stopper's promising career has since fallen off a cliff, with those within the game seemingly unwilling to forget that fateful night in Kyiv. He's been without a club since being released by Newcastle United this summer, and has revealed that he's considering a premature hanging up of the boots, to pursue one of his true passions in life.

Related Loris Karius: What has happened to Newcastle goalkeeper since Liverpool nightmare? Karius has had an entertaining five years since his nightmare in the Champions League final.

Karius Hasn't Recovered From That Night

His career has gone down hill

Spending time in Stuttgart and Manchester City's academies as a youngster, Karius settled, and made his breakthrough into professional football, at Mainz, becoming the Bundesliga club's first choice goalkeeper in the 2013/14 season. Two-and-a-half seasons impressing as the number one prompted Liverpool to acquire him for £4.7 million in 2016.

At just 22, Karius was viewed as one of the bright young goalkeepers developing in European football. Competing with Mignolet in his debut campaign for the starting spot in goal for the Reds, he had made the position his own by the beginning of the following season.

Karius' Premier League Statistics 2017/18 Appearances 19 Goals Conceded 14 Clean Sheets 10 Saves Per 90 1.58 Save Percentage 73.3%

Showing glimpses of vulnerability in the lead up to the 2018 Champions League final, he'd largely delivered a string of encouraging performances for Klopp's side. However, entrusted by his compatriot to start in Kyiv against Real Madrid, he crumbled.

It's fair to say his fledgling career hasn't recovered since his horror show in the biggest game of his life. Speaking to SportBible, Karius addressed the mental challenges he's faced since the showdown with Los Blancos:

"I wasn’t in a good mental space. There was no one to talk to. It's part of my story. It's part of my history. At the end of the day, I was a Liverpool player. I reached the Champions League final."

Aside from a two-year loan spell immediately after the notorious incidents in Ukraine, playing for Besiktas, Karius hasn't been a first choice goalkeeper since. He'd eventually be released by Liverpool in 2022, before joining Newcastle.

The third choice goalkeeper at St. James' Park, Karius made just two total appearances in two years for the Magpies. Now a free agent, the 31-year-old explained to SportBible that not being contracted to a club has allowed him to explore other interests in his life:

"It's a new situation but I'm trying to take the positives out of it and do other things that I haven't been able to do in the last 13 years."

Karius Considering New Career Path

He might retire early

Having only turned 31 in July, Karius certainly has time to reignite his career. Goalkeepers often play until their late thirties, so if given the opportunity, there's every chance he can re-establish himself.

However, it appears the scars of Kyiv are too glaring for potential suitors to offer the player a meaningful role or contract, as he's been without a club for several months now. Evidently haunted by these mistakes and discouraged by the lack of offers, Karius revealed that he's contemplating retiring from football early, to pursue a music career: "[DJing] is something I really enjoy. When you’re training and playing every day, you can’t take these hobbies to the next level because it’s not possible.

"Will it be my next career? I don’t know. I’m not going to be a DJ who performs twice a week somewhere, but I’ll definitely take it a step further. I’ll bring out some music, produce and play at more events.

"A lot of people will think, ‘Oh this guy is just acting like a DJ’, but I’ve been doing it for almost five years. Once they listen to the music, and realise that I’ve got some knowledge, I hope they will understand.

"So far, all the people have been positive. It’s been fun to get compliments for your music, and people seeing that you’re doing it quite well.

"It’s very different to football, but there are some similarities. When you save a shot, you bring emotions out of people. When you play a song that everyone enjoys, you bring emotions out of people."