Manchester United are looking to make a January move to sign Flamengo youngster Lorran, and they could offer Antony as part of a deal, according to TBR Football.

Antony has struggled to make an impact since his big-money transfer to United, and he was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag who left the club back in October. The Brazilian signed for a fee of £86m from ten Hag's former club, but he's fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Red Devils try and cash in on Antony in the near future, but they're going to find it difficult to recoup what they paid for him after a difficult time. Antony, described as 'incredible' by Casemiro, appears to be behind Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho for the wide positions in attack.

According to a report from TBR Football, United may explore using Antony as part of a January move to sign Lorran. The Manchester outfit have a long-standing interest in the 18-year-old star, who has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Brazil.

Lorran, labelled as a 'ball-striking monster', is also attracting interest from West Ham United and Brighton in England, while European sides Atalanta, RB Leipzig, and Marseille are also keen on the youngster. The 18-year-old has a £43m release clause in his contract, and despite his age, he's already featured 30 times for the Brazilian side.

Flamengo would be willing to accept a lower figure than £43m in the January transfer window, and the report from TBR Football claims that they do have an interest in Antony. It will be interesting to see if they are able to strike a deal, but affording Antony's wages could be tricky for Flamengo. The former Ajax winger earns around £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, which might be out of reach for the Brazilian side.

Lorran has predominantly played in attacking midfield position during his short career, but he's also featured out wide and in a centre-forward role.