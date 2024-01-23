Highlights The Chargers have underperformed despite having talented quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and much of the blame lies with owner Dean Spanos.

The team's offseason acquisitions failed to address their weaknesses on defense, nor did they provide Herbert with reliable weapons.

Los Angeles needs to focus on improving their wide receiver corps and defense, as well as keeping Herbert healthy. A strong draft class is crucial for their 2024 success.

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to falter in the face of numerous built-in advantages. They’re like a trust fund baby who keeps getting arrested despite a bottomless bank account. Justin Herbert + Los Angeles should be enough to cobble together a roster that at least vies for the playoffs.

Yet, they’ve only made the postseason three times since 2010. Considering they had either Phillip Rivers or Herbert taking snaps that entire time, that's an impressive level of mediocrity.

Owner Dean Spanos deserves much of the blame as he serves as the one constant throughout. After cleaning house with the firings of general manager Tom Telesco (who has now taken the helm of the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders), and head coach Brandon Staley in December, the Chargers reset as one of the more attractive job openings.

Here’s how they can flip the script in the 2024 NFL offseason.

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 roundup

It went from bad to worse

Injuries to Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, and Herbert doomed the Chargers’ season, but the team’s issues go much deeper than predictable stints in the training room for injury-prone veterans.

Their 4-4 start quickly crumbled into a 1-8 disaster to end the season. Every offseason move made by Telesco and Staley over multiple years failed to plug the laundry list of holes around their superstar QB.

They signed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson to stiffen their run defense, but still ranked 21st in EPA against the run (-7.24). They lured cornerback J.C. Jackson away from the Patriots with a huge $82.5 million deal, but it went so poorly, they were forced to trade him back to New England a year later in an exchange of late-round picks. That led to the 27th-ranked pass defense by EPA (-89.6).

Herbert desperately needed another target downfield when Williams or Allen inevitably missed games. They thought they had the solution when they drafted Quentin Johnston, but he averaged a paltry 11.3 yards per game, while Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison, both of whom were selected after Johnston, flourished in their rookie years.

In the end, the Chargers failed to make enough meaningful acquisitions to build around a top-five QB, which was why everyone got fired.

Chargers 2023 bright spots

Positives were few and far between for L.A.

After a disappointing season in 2022, Khalil Mack bounced back with a career-high 17 sacks, good for fourth in the NFL. Although, more than a third of those (six) came in a single game against the hapless Raiders in Week 4. His 25.0 total sacks since joining the Chargers ranks the 32-year-old ninth in the NFL over that span.

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen was also having a career year before a heel injury ended his season early after just 13 games. Allen was on pace for the first All-Pro campaign of his distinguished NFL stint, as he was leading the NFL in receptions (108, which is also a career high) and targets (150) while sitting fourth in receiving yards (1,243) and tied for sixth with seven touchdowns when he went down.

Keenan Allen NFL Ranks Thru First 13 Games Category Allen Rank Targets 150 1st Receptions 108 1st Yards 1,243 4th 1st Downs 57 T-4th TDs 7 T-6th

Rookie linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu provided some welcome new blood, with 51 pressures and 4.5 sacks in just 11 starts. In a season full of disappointments, the USC rookie offered some hope for the future. Plus, there’s always Herbert highlights to fall back on.

Where Los Angeles needs to improve

Chargers' receiving corps and defense need upgrades

Last offseason, running back Austin Ekeler’s contract situation soaked up so much of the attention, the Chargers clearly failed to address other needs on the roster. It’s too early to give up on Johnston, but with Allen and Williams another year older, they desperately need an additional pass catcher to help Herbert.

Former All-Pro center Corey Linsley is likely to retire due to a heart issue that shelved him for much of 2023, which means they need some help up front as well. Herbert was 12th in pocket time at 2.4 seconds and 15th in pressure percentage (20.9) in 2023, meaning the offensive line is not awful, but it's not a strength either.

Obviously, they need to address Herbert's lack of reliable weapons, but they also need to keep him healthy. In 2022, he played through fractured ribs and a torn labrum, and obviously he missed much of 2023 with a fractured finger. Keeping their franchise QB healthy must be a priority.

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Defense Category Chargers NFL Rank Passing Yards 4,246 30th QB Knockdown Rate 6.4 T-28th Blitz Rate 31.5 8th Takeaways 21 21st

The defense also needs an overhaul, as they gave up the third most passing yards in the entire league (4,246) while delivering QB knockdowns at the fifth-lowest (6.4) rate. While they were tied for seventh with 48 sacks on the year, the most worrying part is that they managed those numbers while blitzing at the eighth-highest rate in the league (31.5).

In short, they’ve still got holes all over the place, though the pass rush in particular should make strides next year with Bosa back to full health and Tuipulotu blossoming in his second year in the league.

Chargers will need to nail their early 2024 draft picks

L.A. lacks cap space to make any big signings

The Chargers are interviewing Jim Harbaugh, Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Raheem Morris for their head coaching position, with more interviews potentially on the way.

For now, the Michigan National champion has the best betting odds to land the job at a hefty -380 odds, according to FOX Sports, which makes him pretty close to a sure thing. Whoever takes the job inherits a great QB but also the second-worst cap situation at -$44 million.

Most likely, they’ll have to cut Mack, Williams, and middle linebacker Eric Kendricks, which would save them more than $50 million, getting them into the black. They could also restructure Herbert’s deal to open up more space. However, most of the improvement will need to come through the draft rather than from big-name free agents.

They have the fifth overall pick along with all of their own selections. Luckily for them, the offensive tackle and wide receiver classes are especially strong. It seems unlikely that WR Marvin Harrison Jr. lasts until five, but that's a no-brainer pick if he’s available.

They could also go with WRs Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze. Any of the top OTs, including Olu Fashanu, Joe Alt, and J.C. Latham, would slot in nicely to protect Herbert as well. Tight end Brock Bowers has been mocked to the Chargers by various draft experts, but that feels like a luxury for a team with much more glaring holes on both sides of the ball.

Where the Chargers stand in 2024

A great QB-HC combo can lift all boats

Ultimately, Telesco and Staley did not leave Los Angeles in a good place. However, as we’ve seen with DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud in Houston, a great coach and a franchise QB can turn an organization around in a single year.

Harbaugh has also implemented drastic year-one improvements just about everywhere he’s gone. He brought a 6-10 San Francisco 49ers team to 13-3 in his first year and a Super Bowl appearance in his second. His makeover in Ann Arbor was lightning quick as well, taking a 5-7 Wolverines team in 2014 to a 10-3 record in 2015.

A healthy Herbert combined with the right head coaching and general manager hires, shrewd and cost-effective moves in free agency, and a strong draft class could turn Los Angeles into a problem sooner than we think.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.