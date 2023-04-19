The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert are likely to start talks on a new contract in the very near future, and he could be set for a very nice package, Albert Breer has claimed.

The Los Angeles Chargers have for years been one of the ‘nearly’ teams in the National Football League. Ever since quarterback Philip Rivers became their starter during the 2006 season, they have made the playoffs seven times, making it as far as the AFC Championship game back in 2007 and have only had four losing seasons in that time span.

The last of those playoff trips came under the stewardship of Justin Herbert at quarterback who has made sure the Chargers haven’t missed a beat when it comes to good play at the position, as the former Oregon Duck has set a number of records in his first three seasons in the league including the most yards in a quarterback’s first three seasons, most completions in a quarterback’s first 50 NFL games and became the first quarterback with 30 touchdowns in each of their first two seasons.

However, there has yet to be that big leap towards success, as much like other years they have fallen slightly short, missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 whilst suffering a rather embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in this year’s Wild Card round.

Justin Herbert set to get his just rewards with the Los Angeles Chargers?

But after his 2020 NFL Draft colleague Jalen Hurts signed a new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the conversation started about when he would be getting his deal, and according to Albert Breer, who was writing for SI.com, a new deal should be on the way very soon, and he might well be getting more than Hurts did with his deal:

The Chargers and Herbert’s reps agreed to wait until after the draft to start the heavy lifting in negotiating a long-term contract, with hopes of getting a deal done in the summer. And my guess is the number Herbert will get was always going to be north of the $51 million APY that Hurts is taking home—though all that stuff is negotiable based on how much of a deal is guaranteed, and the cash flow and structure of the contract.

Does Justin Herbert deserve his dues after three years with the Los Angeles Chargers?

If Breer is right that Herbert is set to get more than Hurts does on a yearly basis, that might be slightly hard to justify in some people’s eyes. Whilst there is no doubt that Herbert is a talented player, he hasn’t finished as high as Hurts has in the MVP race yet (Hurts finished 2nd last year), nor has he taken his team as far in the playoffs as the Eagles have been recently.

And with the Chargers likely to have to make some changes in the near future to get their team to a higher level, every penny you give to Herbert is a penny that you won’t be able to pay the new players (or any other current players they want to hold onto), and you could make the argument that whilst he has earned a new deal, he hasn’t earned the right yet to demand that much control of a team in the way that his AFC West counterpart Patrick Mahomes has with the Kansas City Chiefs.