The Los Angeles Chargers are likely to keep hold of running back Austin Ekeler for the timebeing, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport has claimed.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is someone who might not get as much attention as some of the other backs around the National Football League, but who has developed into arguably one of the best in the business when it comes to both running and catching the ball.

Having arrived in the league in 2017, the 27-year-old Ekeler has managed to put up 3,727 rushing yards with 34 touchdowns alongside 3,448 receiving yards with 29 touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference), however perhaps as he hasn’t dominated in either field, he hasn’t received a single trip to the Pro Bowl or recognition in the All-Pro honours, but you can certainly make the argument he deserves consideration for both.

You could also make the argument, because he certainly has, that he’s rather underpaid, he currently has a $24.5 million contract which he signed in March of 2020, a deal he’s now entering the final year of and will see him paid $6.25 million, and without a long-term future in sight he has asked to be traded, hopefully to a team that will pay him what he’s worth.

The Chargers though aren’t willing to let him go that easily.

Los Angeles Chargers not letting Ekeler loose just yet

Speaking to reporters yesterday at the start of the team’s OTA’s [Offseason Training Activities] (via Lindsey Thiry), Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that he expects Ekeler to be with the team when they reconvene for mandatory minicamp later in the summer, before the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided his take on the situation, explaining that he doesn’t expect to see Ekeler traded any time soon:

Los Angeles Chargers can’t afford to lose Austin Ekeler

Given how big of an impact Ekeler has had on the team and how useful he could be, it would be rather foolish of them to let him go, but at the same time you do understand why there might be concerns about how much they can pay him, especially when you consider they are also going to have to pay quarterback Justin Herbert in the not too distant future.

But that should be the duo that they build their team around, even if they have to break the bank and sacrifice other positions in order to be able to afford them, because players with Ekeler’s skillset aren’t exactly commonplace in the game today, and they’ll find it hard to find someone to replace him if he’s allowed to walk.