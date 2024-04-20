Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers, under new leadership with Jim Harbaugh, need to address some holes prior to the 2024 season.

The Chargers need to focus on beefing up the roster with more protection for Herbert.

Potential trade targets include Courtland Sutton, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian Darrisaw to strengthen the team.

The Los Angeles Chargers will go into the 2024 season under new leadership with a new-look roster after an offseason of changes. The Chargers hired head coach Jim Harbaugh to lead the way going forward, teaming him up with star quarterback Justin Herbert.

After signing Harbaugh, Los Angeles went to work on their roster, moving on from a flux of players headlined by Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams.

The Chargers had to make moves to clear up cap space after restructuring their pass-rush duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Los Angeles also got to work in free agency, adding a solid running back duo behind Herbert in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

As it stands, the Chargers have around $26 million in available cap space, with plenty of holes to fill offensively, primarily at receiver where the roster is very thin. Going into next Thursday's NFL Draft, Los Angeles holds the fifth-overall pick and could go a number of directions with their pick, especially in the trade market.

The trade market possesses a range of talent for the Chargers and could give the team some answers offensively going into the draft. Here are trade targets and candidates for Los Angeles as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches.

Top Los Angeles Chargers Trade Targets

L.A. desperately needs a new WR1

The Chargers will look to bolster their receiving core during the remainder of the offseason, going into their 2024 campaign. Along with help out wide, Los Angeles will likely look to add more protection up front for Herbert to give him all the help they can with a lack of talent in the receiver room.

Los Angeles Chargers Top Trade Candidates Player Position Current Team 2024 Salary Coutland Sutton WR DEN $13 million Brandon Aiyuk WR SF $14 million Christian Darrisaw OT MIN $2.4 million

Courtland Sutton, WR

Denver Broncos' wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been in the rumor mill as of late after holding out to start Denver's offseason program, looking for a new contract after a 10-touchdown season in 2023.

Sutton played well given the circumstances of Denver's 2023 campaign, playing with a few different quarterbacks during the team's disputes with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Sutton could be a relatively cheap option for Los Angeles, with something in the range of a middle-round pick being the reported price tag on the Pro Bowl wideout. Sutton, 28, hasn't been able to recreate the magic of his 2021 campaign that saw him rack up 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, largely due to the fact that the Broncos have seen a revolving door at the quarterback position during Sutton's career.

A contract extension for Sutton could be on the cheaper side, given the receivers' recent injury concerns and a drop-off in production over the last several seasons, and Los Angeles has the available salary cap needed to make a new deal work.

A trade to Los Angeles would make sense for a receiver-needy Chargers offense, and give Sutton the star quarterback pairing he has been looking for throughout his career.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR

Another receiver option in the trade market for Denver is disgruntled San Francisco 49ers' wideout, Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk has been at the center of trade rumors after contract negotiation talks between him and the front office have reportedly halted with no progress being made.

Ayiuk has been linked to the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, but a Chargers squad looking for a true number-one option at receiver could find themselves in the mix for the talented receiver.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk finished the 2023 season ranking 1st in the league in terms of yards per target (10.8) and success rate (64.8%).

It is unlikely that Los Angeles would move their first pick at No. 5 for Aiyuk given he's on an expiring deal and already 26 years old, but the front office could move their 37th and 69th-overall picks to land him, as well as a 2025 early-round pick either in the second or third.

Aiyuk has seen improvement every year of his career, and in 2023, he enjoyed a breakout season for the 49ers, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, making him an enticing option as a number-one receiver for the Chargers.

Brandon Aiyuk Stats Season Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Reception Receiving TDs 2020 60 748 12.5 5 2021 56 826 14.8 5 2022 78 1,015 13.0 8 2023 75 1,342 17.9 7

The Chargers have the cap space to make a contract extension work for Aiyuk and could extend him to a long-term deal, giving Herbert an ideal top option at receiver.

This offseason, signs point to Aiyuk being moved, and Los Angeles could be a prime spot for him with Herbert leading an explosive offense.

Christian Darrisaw, OT

A final trade option for the Chargers is Minnesota Vikings' tackle, Christian Darrisaw, who has seen his name kicked around in trade rumors as of late.

Darrisaw would fill a big need for Los Angeles at right tackle, opposite All Pro Rashawn Slater, and offers Herbert solid protection up front from both edges. In 2023, Darrisaw appeared and started in 15 games for the Vikings, allowing just six sacks on the season, tied for 15th in the NFL.

Extending Darrisaw shouldn't be too costly of a contract for the Chargers, but the front office could be willing to spend on a new contract for the tackle if he plays to his potential and continues to develop.

At 24, Darrisaw offers youth with untapped potential to Harbaugh and his coaching staff, who could mold Darrisaw into their ideal right tackle alongside their top-ten offensive line unit. The Chargers could address the right tackle spot with a trade, rather than in the draft and use the fifth pick on a playmaker out wide like Brock Bowers or Malik Nabers.

One of the Chargers' starts could be on the move

Joey Bosa, OLB

Joey Bosa has seen his name involved in trade rumors for some time and the 2024 season could be the time the Pro Bowl pass-rusher is moved if injuries continue to be a concern.

Bosa and Mack have formed one of the top pass-rush duos in the NFL since the Chargers paired them together, but Bosa could find himself as the odd man out following a dominant 2023 season from Mack that saw him notch a career-high 17 sacks, where Bosa only managed 6.5.

Bosa is owed a base salary of $8 million in 2024, and could find himself moved if his production doesn't match his price tag. A change of scenery could be what he needs at this stage in his career, as his talent as an edge rusher is undeniable.

Bosa has plenty of good football left in the tank and teams like the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams could be in the running to make a move for the All-Pro caliber pass-rusher.

Morgan Fox, DL

The situation around Morgan Fox isn't nearly as complicated as Bosa's, but a trade could be made for the 29-year-old rotational defensive lineman.

Going into 2024, Cox will play on an expiring deal worth just over $3 million, a contract the Chargers could look to move off of around the trade deadline, especially if Fox isn't performing. In 2023, Fox notched a solid 5.5 sacks in just four starts for Los Angeles, appearing in all 17 games.

Teams like the Lions, Steelers and other teams that need depth in the trenches defensively could be in talks for Fox if he is made available, but the Chargers would likely only receive late-round draft picks as a potential return for Fox.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.