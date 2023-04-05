Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has doubled down on his criticism of the team following his recent trade request.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is someone who might not get as much attention as some of the other backs around the National Football League, but who has developed into arguably one of the best in the business when it comes to both running and catching the ball.

Having arrived in the league in 2017, the 27-year-old Ekeler has managed to put up 3,727 rushing yards with 34 touchdowns alongside 3,448 receiving yards with 29 touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference), however perhaps as he hasn’t dominated in either field, he hasn’t received a single trip to the Pro Bowl or recognition in the All-Pro honours, but you can certainly make the argument he deserves consideration for both.

You could also make the argument that he’s rather underpaid, he currently has a $24.5 million contract which he signed in March of 2020, a deal he’s now entering the final year of and will see him paid $6.25 million, and without a long-term future in sight he has asked to be traded, hopefully to a team that will pay him what he’s worth.

Austin Ekeler heading on the warpath with the Los Angeles Chargers?

He recently voiced his anger about the situation on a podcast in which he discussed his future, and now he has appeared to ramp up those emotions.

Speaking in an interview with SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio (quoted by CBS Sports), Ekeler made it pretty clear what he wanted out of his current contract, before opening up about what he might be forced to do if they cannot come to some form of agreement:

When it comes down to what's going on with the whole trade and all that stuff, really, look, we're trying to find a long-term partner. That's what we want. We want someone who wants to sign us for a few years and sees us not just in the immediate future, but a couple years out. Once everything halted with the Chargers, alright, it was time to go and see if we can find value somewhere else because they just kind of showed that they weren't interested at that time.

Time will play out. Who knows? We'll see what happens with the draft. But it's a situation where, look, if a team wants me in the long term, it's a year where they'll have to give up picks and then I'll have to renegotiate, so that's kind of playing into it for sure. But we'll see, like I said. Time will tell, and we'll see what happens after the draft.

Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I'll come back and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year.

Still time for the Los Angeles Chargers to get things right?

During the interview Ekeler did state that he wanted to play for the Chargers, so it looks as if there is some chance of reconciliation there, but the Chargers are going to have to meet him halfway on this matter, as they can’t really afford to lose him.

So it might well be that they have to break the bank to get him, but whilst they still have quarterback Justin Herbert on his rookie deal, they can afford to give him a little bit more and on a longer deal. And if they win the Super Bowl off the back of his staying with the team, it will have been worth every penny.