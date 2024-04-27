Highlights Jim Harbaugh trades up for reliable receiver Ladd McConkey, providing Herbert with a top target.

The Chargers prioritized offensive tackle Alt over McConkey due to draft trends.

McConkey has the potential to be a versatile, effective receiver if he can stay healthy.

After taking heat for not selecting a “weapon” with the fifth pick in 2024 NFL Draft, Jim Harbaugh traded up for Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Justin Herbert can breathe a sigh of relief knowing he’ll have at least one open target next season.

McConkey doesn’t profile as a number one receiver but a solid two who will hit his landmarks every time. The Los Angeles Chargers sent the No. 37 and 110 (fourth-rounder) picks to the New England Patriots in exchange for the No. 34 and 137 (fifth-rounder) selections. The pick continues an unprecedented run of offensive players in this draft, with a record-breaking 23 going in round one.

Harbaugh Throws Herbert Dependable Bone

Herbert will have two top 35 WR picks to make magic with in 2024

The Chargers took a prudent approach, taking offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick. As the thinking goes, you can get a starting wide receiver like McConkey in the second round, but elite tackles fly off the board. That certainly came to fruition with nine offensive linemen going in round one and six in the top 20 picks alone.

Thanks to his skin tone, many people might assume that McConkey is a slot-only guy. However, at Georgia, he lined up on the outside 70.3 percent of the time. He also proved adept at fighting press coverage despite his 5’11”, 186-pound frame. Throw in a 4.39 40-yard dash, and you’ve got the makings of a borderline elite receiver.

Unfortunately, McConkey’s most productive season in college amounted to 762 receiving yards to go with seven touchdowns in 15 games. Injuries like turf toe, knee tendinitis, and an ankle sprain forced him to miss time. If healthy, he and Quentin Johnston have the makings of an intriguing WR room for Los Angeles.

