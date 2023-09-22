Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers might very well have the worst defense in the NFL this season if the first two weeks of the season are any indication

Despite a defensive head coach and several big-time defensive signings before the 2022 season, the defense is still in shambles

A disappointing pass rush, an inability to stop the run, and some major injuries are just a few of the reasons for L.A.'s recent defensive struggles

This season, the Los Angeles Chargers were supposed to take the next step and become true Super Bowl contenders. Because of that, the Chargers have been under the spotlight, not for their triumphs, but for their deteriorating defensive performance.

Before the 2022 season, the Chargers tried to make a point about improving their defense, trading for former All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack and signing All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson. But somehow, the Chargers defense actually got worse. They squandered a 30-7 lead in the first half of their Wild Card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving up 24 second-half points as the team lost 31-30. In 2023, the early returns are just as frustrating.

Early Season Struggles Of The Chargers Defense

Despite scoring over 50 points and committing zero turnovers in the first two games of the 2023 campaign, the Chargers started 0-2, becoming the first team to ever do so. Inevitably, that dubious record started raising concerns about the effectiveness of their defense.

Since the start of last season, the Chargers defense has displayed severe inconsistency, despite notable upgrades in talent. This inconsistency is evident in their second-half performances, where they allowed 11.8 points per game, ninth most in the NFL in 2022. Through two weeks in 2023, they're allowing 15.0 second half points per game.

They've been bad all over in the first two games of the 2023 season. Not only did they give up the most yards and yards per play, they've also given up the third-most points. These statistics highlight the struggles and challenges the Chargers' defense has faced, leaving fans and experts confused with their inability to hold strong against opposing offenses. So, why can't the Chargers stop anybody?

Impotent Pass Rush

The numbers speak for themselves: during the 2022 campaign, the Chargers somehow had the seventh-fewest quarterback pressures (113) and sixth-fewest quarterback knockdowns (38) while blitzing at the eighth-highest rate (31.1). The trend has continued in 2023, with the defense registering just 10 QB pressures through the first two weeks, fourth-fewest in football.

A closer look at the team's pass-rushing strategy is imperative, as addressing this concern is crucial to disrupting opposing quarterbacks and elevating the defense's overall performance. If you keep throwing guys on blitzes with no rhyme or reason, you're leaving the secondary out to dry. With All-Pro rushers like Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, there's no reason the Chargers should struggle this much to apply pressure on opposing QBs.

Swiss Cheese Run Defense

Another significant challenge faced by the Chargers' defense is their inability to stop the run. In 2022, they allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game, conceding an average of 145.8, which is concerning. Not only was the volume high, but the efficiency was too: L.A. allowed opposing runners 5.4 yards a carry, highest in the NFL.

If you can't hold the opposing running game to under five yards a carry, you might as well pack it in. The issue becomes even more perplexing when considering their tendency for blitzing. A key element of a successful defense is the ability to stop the run and force opponents to be one dimensional, which the Chargers have not been able to do.

Their inability to stop the run also keeps Justin Herbert and the potent Chargers' offense on the sideline, because the more a team runs, the more clock they can eat. To fix this issue, they could consider switching to a 4-3 scheme from their current 3-4 to try and get more big bodies on the field to clog up running lanes. A last resort would be to acquire higher quality players for their interior d-line.

Major Injuries

Injuries can have a devastating impact on a team's defensive performance, and the Chargers experienced key injuries to star players like Joey Bosa and J.C. Jackson in 2022. Injuries such as these can greatly disrupt a team's ability to sustain success defensively but also to limit the unit's chances to build the necessary chemistry.

Bosa's pass-rushing prowess and J.C. Jackson's coverage skills were sorely missed, and the absence of such playmakers undoubtedly affected the unit's overall effectiveness. Addressing injury prevention and depth becomes are steps the Chargers brass should have taken during this past offseason.

Questionable Coaching

The performance of the Chargers' defense has raised questions about coaching and defensive schemes. Head coach Brandon Staley faces the most scrutiny for the team's struggles, and rightly so. Staley was brought in as the head coach in 2021 to boost the defense of what was already a strong offensive team. Considering Staley's history as a defensive assistant and coordinator, the hire made sense.

Instead, despite several big money additions on the defensive side of the ball, the unit has only gotten worse since Staley took the helm. A coaching staff that fails to adapt or make necessary adjustments can hinder player development and defensive cohesion.

Ineffective strategies can lead to confusion on the field, missed assignments, and a lack of confidence among players. A fresh perspective and new ideas could be the catalyst for revitalizing the Chargers' defense and achieving the consistency and late-season success that they are craving.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

