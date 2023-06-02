Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert could be in line for the ‘best season of his career’ due to one key change with the team, Jeffri Chadiha has claimed.

When you think of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League right now, your mind might well be drawn towards the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, and quite rightly so, each of them has their own talents and are capable of winning any game for you in any situation.

But one player who is quite often overlooked in the debate is Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, despite the fact what he’s produced so far in his first three years in the league could go toe to toe with just about anyone in the NFL (via Pro Football Reference):

A large part of the reason he isn’t in those conversations might be down to his team’s lack of postseason success. He’s only made the playoffs once, and when they made it last year, they suffered an embarrassing defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a day when Herbert wasn’t at his best with just a 58.1% completion rate and one touchdown.

However, NFL writer Jeffri Chadiha thinks that this year could see Herbert take another step forward in his production, and it’s all down to the influence of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Kellen set to get Moore out of Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers

Writing for NFL.com as part of an article of which new assistant coaches will have the biggest impact, Chadiha believes that the former Dallas Cowboys man will have a huge say in the development of Herbert, because his play style matches the talent that he Chargers already have:

He helped Dak Prescott play some of his best football in Dallas -- when the Cowboys had their strongest supporting cast around that quarterback -- and there sure seems to be a lot of similar tools in the Chargers' offense for Moore to utilize.

Moore likes crafty, versatile running backs, and Austin Ekeler is one of the best in the business. Moore also favors the idea of spreading the football around and he won't lack for targets, as the Chargers have long, rangy wide receivers and athletic tight ends. The offensive line should be a strength, as well, as long it avoids the types of injuries that plagued it in 2022. This all means Herbert should be in a position to produce the best season of his career.

If you look at what Moore has been able to do since 2019 when he became OC (noting that 2020 saw Dak Prescott miss a large portion of the season due to injury), it’s clear that he can certainly get the best out of what he’s got (via Pro Football Reference):

And with Herbert being more productive than Prescott and the Chargers weapons being arguably better than the Cowboys’ don’t be shocked to see the AFC West side cause a lot of teams a lot of problems this upcoming year.