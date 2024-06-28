Highlights The Los Angeles Clippers have struggled to compete with the Los Angeles Lakers in attracting big-time free agents.

Despite this, the Clippers have had some quality signings over the years, such as Cuttino Mobley, Jamal Crawford, and Reggie Jackson.

Kawhi Leonard's signing in 2019 was the most significant and impactful signing in the team's history, but injuries have limited his impact on the team's success.

It is hard to live in the Los Angeles Lakers' shadow. Such is the case for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite sharing the same attractive destination of Los Angeles, California, the Clippers have not had the same type of success in luring big-time free agents to the team. There is one obvious exception to that, but it will be addressed later.

The point here is, as much as Clippers fans and management will try to deny it, they have been the Lakers' little brother in a lot of ways. The comparison between the Lakers' best free-agent signings of all time and the list that will soon follow is just another example of that.

That being said, the Clippers have certainly had some quality signings over the years. It may be short of the star power that their Los Angeles counterparts had, but they were good moves that did improve the team.

There should be a lot of debate to be had among the selections here, as there will be a lot of players who have just missed the list and are considerably close to the ones that did make it on. An honorable mention goes out to names like Nicolas Batum and Matt Barnes.

5 Russell Westbrook

A redemption arc with the crosstown rival

Somewhat fittingly, this list starts off with a story that involves both the Lakers and Clippers. Russell Westbrook is certainly a polarizing figure in the NBA community.

If there is one group of fans that do not like Westbrook, that would be Lakers fans. Westbrook catches a lot of heat from the fans for derailing the Lakers team upon his arrival. Truthfully, the outrage that their fans felt towards Westbrook was probably misplaced.

Westbrook's Stats With The Lakers And Clippers Category Lakers Clippers PPG 17.4 12.2 RPG 6.9 5.0 APG 7.2 5.2 FG% 43.4 46.4

The move for the Lakers to acquire Westbrook was always a puzzling one. They surrendered a lot of their depth and financial flexibility to bring in Westbrook. He was not a good fit beside LeBron James. When the team underperformed, there needed to be a scapegoat for the media and that is what he became, getting scrutinized beyond belief at times.

Westbrook would eventually get traded to the Utah Jazz, where he received a buyout and the option to choose his next team. He chose to stay in town and joined the rival Clippers. This was the beginning of a nice redemption story for Russ.

Unlike with the Lakers, Russ was a great fit with the Clippers. He filled an obvious need at the point guard position and worked well alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Westbrook even accepted a smaller role this season to aid in the transition of James Harden, when he was acquired via trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Westbrook is nearing the end of his career and has a player option for the 2024-25 season. There is no guarantee he will stick around yet. However, in his short time with the team, Russ made a tremendous impact as a productive player for the Clippers. That more than earns him the spot at five on this list.

4 Reggie Jackson

Another story of a point guard returning to form in a Clippers jersey

Reggie Jackson was yet another player who arrived in Los Angeles after being released. The Detroit Pistons and Jackson agreed on a buyout that would put an end to his time with the team.

Jackson had hoped that the Pistons would offer him a chance at a breakout after his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately for him, his days in Detroit were not entirely what either side would have hoped for. The Clippers put him in a position to be a positive, productive player once more.

Jackson's Career Stats With The Clippers PPG 12.8 RPG 3.0 APG 3.8 FG% 41.4 3P% 36.4

Jackson would spend a considerable amount of time as the team's starter. Out of the 211 games he played for the team, he started 162 of them. His best season was without a doubt the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Those numbers would jump in the postseason.

He averaged 17.8 points at 48.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc, to go with 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The Clippers even made it to their first and only conference finals appearance in franchise history.

Jackson eventually was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, who bought him out. However, the peak of Jackson's time with the Clippers was nothing short of memorable.

3 Cuttino Mobley

The biggest signing in franchise history, at the time

As has been discussed, the Clippers have struggled to position themselves as major players on the open market while existing alongside the Lakers. This signing was a pivotal one at its time.

Cuttino Mobley was a productive scorer before inking a deal to join the Clippers. He was averaging 17.1 points per game at 43.3 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc up to that point in his career. That production dipped a bit with the Clippers, but overall, he remained a very capable scorer for Los Angeles.

Mobley's Career Stats With The Clippers PPG 13.8 RPG 3.7 APG 2.7 SPG 1.1 FG% 43.3 3P% 36.6

His signing helped contribute to a playoff berth in the 2005-06 season during an otherwise tough time for the franchise. The team beat the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs before coming up short in seven games to the Phoenix Suns in the second round.

In 2008, Mobley was traded by the Clippers to the New York Knicks, where his NBA career would end. A heart condition was uncovered by doctors during a physical, eventually forcing Mobley to walk away from basketball as it was believed to be life-threatening.

Mobley was a big signing for the Clippers at the time and remains pretty high on the list to this day.

2 Jamal Crawford

The quintessential sixth man

There are a lot of great sixth men that have been a part of NBA history. Jamal Crawford is right up there with the very best. He signed with the Clippers before the 2012-13 season, joining the Lob City era of the organization.

Crawford is tied for the most Sixth Man of the Year trophies in NBA history with Lou Williams, with each of them having three. Two of those were won during his days with the Clippers.

Crawford's Career Stats With The Clippers PPG 15.3 APG 2.6 FG% 41.4 3P% 35.4

Crawford won his two Sixth Man of the Year trophies with the Clippers during the 2013-14 and 2015-16 campaigns. He was fairly consistently in the race for the award almost every season he spent in Los Angeles. His lowest finish came in the 2016-17 season when he came in seventh. Every other season with the team, he was among the top three in voting on the final ballot.

Crawford was a give him the ball, get out of his way, and let him cook the second unit type of player. He knew what he was best at and excelled at it.

The Clippers came up short of some of the lofty expectations that the Lob City teams had thrust upon them at the time, but that does not take away from the great signing that this was for the team. Had it not been for the last entry on this list, Crawford would have been the easy selection for the top spot.

1 Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers finally make a tidal wave of a splash in free agency

Everyone had to know that Leonard would be the top spot on this list. It was not up for much discussion, and it was not particularly close. He was the first and only superstar to join the team as a free agent.

In the 2019 offseason, Leonard was coming off a championship with the Toronto Raptors. While trying to force his way out of the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard's preferred destination was rumored to be Los Angeles. Instead, he arrived in Toronto, helped them win their first championship in franchise history, and then left to join the Clippers.

He even brought George to the Clippers with him, forcing the team's hand in the infamous trade with the Thunder. The Clippers were thought to be set up for their most successful era in franchise history, loaded up to pursue an NBA championship.

Leonard's Career Stats With The Clippers PPG 24.8 RPG 6.5 APG 4.4 SPG 1.6 BPG 0.6 FG% 50.4 3P% 40.2

Leonard has been a great player for the Clippers, when available. He and George have both dealt with injuries since arriving to the team, halting the expectations thrust upon them as championship contenders. This would, technically, be the most successful era in franchise history. As mentioned, they made their first and only conference finals.

However, in terms of the overall expectations, it is hard not to think the Clippers have been a bit of a disappointment. Leonard still holds the title of the best signing this team has ever made, but a lot more was surely expected out of his time in Los Angeles.

