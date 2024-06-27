Highlights The Los Angeles Clippers face uncertainty with Paul George's contract offer and potential trade options.

The Los Angeles Clippers are either stuck between a rock and a hard place and resigned to that fact, or they don't feel heat in the kitchen. Whichever state of mind they're in, Paul George can't be a fan of it, as the organization hasn't budged in their refusal to offer him a larger contract than they offered Kawhi Leonard.

As a result of the Clippers' reluctance, the nine-time All-Star has strongly been considering signing with another team in free agency. He's also weighing the option of picking up his 2024-25 player option and requesting a trade, which would expand his list of potential destinations.

This is the primary problem that L.A. must solve this offseason.

Trade for DeMar DeRozan

Whether it's a straight-up trade or more teams are involved, L.A. should move Paul George

With DeMar DeRozan now expected to enter free agency, the Clippers have a chance to swoop in and sign perhaps the only durable All-Star who’s likely to be available this offseason.

Of course, they won’t have to cap space to sign DeRozan outright if George opts in. However, such a decision would be mutually beneficial. It not only opens up options for George, but for the Clippers as well.

With George opting in, DeRozan can head to L.A. in a sign-and-trade. They can keep the trade just between them, but the Chicago Bulls may be looking to rebuild. As a result, George and the Bulls may request that he lands with a different team. In this event, the Clippers could send him to a team within the Western Conference. That being said, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are known to have interest in him.

Still, it doesn’t make much sense for L.A. to send him to a team that could stand in the way of them winning a championship. Several Eastern Conference contenders would be tempted to trade for George though. The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Orlando Magic could each make an offer for George. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Indiana Pacers or Miami Heat called up the Clippers either.

Yet, the trade could come down to which team has the asset the Bulls want most, as this trade benefits L.A. more than Chicago.

Clippers-Bulls-Heat-Sixers Trade Parameters Clippers Receive DeMar DeRozan Bulls Receive Jared McCain Paul Reed 2024 No. 43 Pick 2024 No. 46 Pick Heat Receive Paul George Sixers Receive Jimmy Butler

Looking at the young players and assets that those teams have, both the Sixers and Heat should be involved. With Jimmy Butler set to become a free agent in 2025, Miami will be motivated to move him. If they can land George in the process, that’s all the better. Yet, despite Butler’s history with Chicago, they’re on different timelines. This is where Philadelphia comes in, ready to reunite Butler with Daryl Morey and Joel Embiid.

In return, the Bulls receive the draft rights to the yet unsigned Jared McCain —the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft — and Paul Reed from the Sixers. They also get the No. 43 pick from the Heat and the No. 46 pick from the Clippers. That's not a bad haul for helping facilitate a trade between three contenders.

Re-sign James Harden

James Harden is no longer in his prime, but his best skills still fit the Clippers

With DeRozan as Leonard’s running mate rather than George, the calculus is a bit different, as the team will have lost defense and perimeter proficiency. However, the Clippers could start Norman Powell at shooting guard, with DeRozan and Leonard at the forward spots. This allows them to maintain their spacing and their defensive integrity.

At that point, their focus should shift to re-signing James Harden.

James Harden - 2023-24 Stats Span PPG APG SPG 3P% Regular Season 16.6 8.5 1.1 38.1 Playoffs 21.2 8.0 1.0 38.3

Last season, Harden missed the All-Star Game for the second time since requesting a trade from the Rockets. Yet, averaging 16.6 points, 8.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, he affected the game in multiple ways. He also converted 38.1 percent of his 3s, the third-highest mark in his career. Ultimately, though his best days are behind him, he’s still a very valuable asset.

For L.A., his experience, playmaking, scoring ability, and 3-point prowess keep the offense running smoothly. With the Clippers ranking 12th in points per game (115.6) in 2023-24, their best ranking since reaching the 2021 Western Conference Finals, that puts them in pretty good shape. With DeRozan’s ability to stay healthy, all they need is Leonard to be healthy at the right time.

Sign Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges could be a sixth man and safety net

Los Angeles has the $12.9 million non-taxpayers mid-level exception to use as a roster-building tool.

With that money, the Clippers may be expected to re-sign Russell Westbrook. The future Hall of Famer played well in L.A., reviving his career. In 2023-24, he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the field. His all-out style of play lifted the Clippers on the court and his attitude lifted them in the locker room.

However, Westbrook has yet to decline his player option for the 2024-25 season and may not. If he doesn’t, L.A. will be able to sign a player who’ll help them breathe easier when Leonard misses a game: Miles Bridges.

Bridges comes with character concerns due to a domestic violence conviction he received in 2022. He then violated a domestic violence protective order a couple of months later. The NBA’s lengthy investigation into his charges led to him missing the entire 2022-23 in what was seen as an unofficial suspension.

However, the Clippers have shown a willingness to work with players who have questionable intangibles. In 2023-24, they signed Josh Primo, who was accused of indecent exposure in 2022. Though he was never convicted, he checked himself into a mental health facility due to “previous trauma.”

In any case, Bridges’ on-court performance could make signing him for the MLE feel like a bargain. In 2023-24, he averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. Strong and explosive at 6-foot-7 and 225, his all-around skillset is enhanced by his physical tools. Frankly, he’s good enough to start, but he could be a phenomenal sixth man for a championship-contender.