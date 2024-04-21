The 2023-24 NBA playoffs are in full swing and the action continues this weekend. One of the intriguing first-round matchups that we will preview features the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Dallas Mavericks. These teams have clashed in the playoffs twice (2020 and 2021), with the Clippers coming out on top both times. Will the same result play out once again, or will the Mavericks emerge victorious this time around?

In a battle between two teams that were separated by just one game in the standings, here is a look at which squad has the edge in the opening game of this first-round playoff series and why.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game Info When Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time 3:30 PM ET Where Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, CA TV ABC

Clippers vs. Mavericks – Stats & Betting Trends

Dallas is the slight favorite

The Clippers finished with the fourth-best record in the Western Conference. Although they have produced six wins across their last 10 outings, they enter this matchup amid a three-game losing skid. This includes a 116-105 loss to the Houston Rockets in the season finale on April 14.

Terance Mann scored a team-high 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the floor. He also tallied six rebounds and two assists. Amir Coffey added 18 points and three rebounds, while Daniel Theis finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

With several players sitting this one out, most notably Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden, to name a few, the Clippers endured their second three-game losing streak since acquiring Harden in a midseason trade. And with Leonard's status still up in the air, the Clippers could be without their top scorer as they attempt to eliminate the Mavericks from the playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

On the other side of this matchup, the Mavericks finished with the fifth-best record in the conference playoff race. While they have won seven of their last 10 contests, they also come into this matchup riding a multi-game losing streak. With the fifth spot already locked up, the Mavericks rested several players in the season finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The result was a 135-86 shellacking at the hands of the top seed in the west.

Brandon Williams — who averaged all of 3.2 points per contest this season — came off the bench and led the team with 22 points, five boards, and three assists.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 15 points and eight rebounds for a Mavericks team that shot just 33 percent from the field and just 20.5 percent from 3-point range. Luka Dončić did not have a secondary scoring option in the first two postseason meetings against the Clippers. Now, with Kyrie Irving in the fold, the Mavericks have one of the most formidable duos in the league, at least from an offensive standpoint, anyway.

Now that we have set the table for this Game 1 showdown, let’s look at the betting trends for both sides.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Picks

GIVE ME SPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

The Mavericks opened as a 1.5-point underdog. At the time of this writing, Dallas is now a 2.5-point favorite (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 16-4 ATS in their last 20 outings.

Dallas is 2-6 ATS in their last eight matchups against Los Angeles.

The Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in their last six contests against Pacific Division opponents.

In its last seven April games, Dallas is 5-2 against the spread.

The Clippers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Los Angeles is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 home games.

In their last five matchups against Southwest Division teams, the Clippers failed to cover the spread all five times.

Additionally, the Mavericks are 28-15 ATS when they are favored by 2.5 points or more. Conversely, Los Angeles has an against-the-spread record of 5-8 when playing as the underdog of at least 2.5 points.

Prediction: Dallas Mavericks (-2.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 227 points. The line has recently moved to 223 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER 12 times in the Mavericks' last 15 games.

12 times in the Mavericks' last 15 games. The UNDER total has cashed in seven times in Dallas's last nine road contests.

total has cashed in seven times in Dallas's last nine road contests. The total has gone UND ER four times in the Mavericks' last five matchups against the Clippers.

four times in the Mavericks' last five matchups against the Clippers. The UNDER total is 7-1 in the Clippers' last eight games against Dallas.

total is 7-1 in the Clippers' last eight games against Dallas. In Los Angeles's last seven outings against Western Conference teams, the UNDER total is 5-2.

total is 5-2. Prediction: UNDER 223 points

Player Prop Bets

One of the key players to watch for the Mavericks is Luka Dončić. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 33.5 points and -115 odds of finishi/ng with less than 33.5 points (per DraftKings).

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

In 18 career games against the Clippers, Dončić has averaged 26.3 points per contest.

points per contest. During the season, he averaged 33.9 points per game across 70 outings.

points per game across 70 outings. In 34 home contests, Mitchell is averaging 34.2 points per game.

points per game. Dončić has played against Western Conference teams 42 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 33.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 16 matchups against Pacific Division opponents, he is averaging 32.5 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Dončić has averaged 32.4 points per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Luka Dončić OVER 33.5 points

On the other side of the matchup, given the uncertainty about Leonards's Game 1 status, Paul George is the next man in line for the home team. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 25.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 25.5 points.

Do George's numbers favorably compare to the estimated total points for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

In 31 career games against the Mavericks, George has averaged 21.5 points per contest.

points per contest. During the season, he averaged 22.6 points per game across 74 appearances.

points per game across 74 appearances. In 35 home contests, the Clippers forward is averaging 22.5 points per game.

points per game. George has played against Western Conference teams 46 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 22.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In 15 matchups against Southwest Division opponents, he is averaging 22.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, George has averaged 23.3 points per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

points per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch. Prediction: Paul George UNDER 25.5 points