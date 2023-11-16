Highlights The Los Angeles Clippers have signed center Daniel Theis on a contract buyout, providing much-needed assistance in their frontcourt.

Theis was unable to crack the rotation with the Indiana Pacers due to their rebuilding phase and preference for younger players.

Theis has shown that he can be a valuable bench player and bring some benefits to the Clippers' offense with his ability to space the floor.

The Los Angeles Clippers are going to be getting some much-needed assistance in the frontcourt very soon.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday, center Daniel Theis agreed on a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and will sign with the Clippers for the veteran's minimum of $2.1 million once he clears waivers. Friday is when he is expected to do that so he can join a Los Angeles team going through a six-game losing streak since acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Clippers have desperately needed depth at the big man position, waiting for backup center Mason Plumlee to return from a sprained MCL in his right knee. Starting center Ivica Zubac has had to carry the load, averaging 10.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 25 minutes of action.

Why Theis left Indiana

Following an incredible run to the NBA Finals in 2022 with the Boston Celtics while playing his role off the bench, Boston traded him to the Pacers along with four other players for Malcolm Brogdon. After playing 15.6 minutes per game in just seven appearances last season, Theis only took part in one game this year.

The main reasons the 31-year-old center has been unable to crack the Pacers' rotation is because they are rebuilding, and they have been playing at a high tempo with All-Star Tyrese Halliburton leading the way. The team has also given more preference to Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson over the veteran big man.

Theis' career so far

Throughout his seven-year career since he joined the league in 2017, Theis has averaged 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds with the Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Pacers.

Theis is most remembered for his time with Boston, having played 257 of his 314 games there, which is good for 81.8 percent of his entire career. He typically came off the bench providing rebounds and physicality on defense.

The 2019-20 campaign was the exception, where he got to be a full-time starter in his third season. Starting in 64 out of 65 games, he put up 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 56.6% shooting from the field.

He even maintained that level of play with his best performance during that year's postseason. Starting all 17 playoff games for the Celtics, he averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

What Theis can do for the Clippers

While Theis hasn't returned to the peak he once reached in 2020, he has shown that he can perform the role he is given off the bench with the right amount of playing time.

An advantage he has over Zubac and Plumlee is that he is capable of spacing the floor for Los Angeles. He has knocked down 160 of his 492 three-pointers in his career during the regular season, good for an accuracy of 32.5 percent. While he won't be the primary option for taking shots from the perimeter, the fact that he can take an occasional three-pointer could bring some benefits to a Clipper offense consisting of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

Los Angeles Clippers Centers - 2023-24 Statistics Ivica Zubac Mason Plumlee Points 10.3 5.0 Rebounds 8.4 5.5 Assists 0.7 1.0 Blocks 1.6 0.2 Field goal % 56.9 63.2

Whether he will play a lot of minutes each game until Plumlee comes back will be interesting to keep tabs on. Once that arrives, Theis should maximize the contributions he can bring to the table with his skillset.

