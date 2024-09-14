Key Takeaways Aging stars Harden and Leonard must stay healthy and sharp for a championship run in the upcoming season.

Clippers' roster lacks young talent, relying on a 35-year-old and 33-year-old as key players.

New offseason additions allow Clippers to remain competitive, with the signing of proven rotational pieces.

During the 2019 offseason, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined forces on the Los Angeles Clippers , creating the newest superstar duo that was ready to dominate the NBA . They were quickly heralded as the team to beat and had some of the best odds to win the NBA championship.

After losing in the 2020 playoffs in the NBA COVID-19 bubble, they had the same lofty expectations the following season, where they failed to reach the NBA Finals again. They had the talent to make a deep playoff run with a shot of winning their first NBA championship but failed to do so in the five seasons the star duo were together.

George left this past offseason, leaving the Clippers with the oft-injured Leonard and fellow aging star, James Harden , to try and compete for a championship. After retooling around those two, the Clippers will have one last shot at winning a championship during the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Aging Stars Will Lead the Way

Harden and Leonard are nearing the tail-end of their careers

With the Clippers relying on 33-year-old Leonard, who has had a history of injuries, and 35-year-old Harden, who is starting to take a step back, to carry the weight of the team this upcoming season, they will need both of them to remain healthy and sharp if they want to make a run at a championship.

Leonard has only played in a combined four playoff games in the last two seasons after missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, so over three of the five seasons he was a dynamic duo with George, he was a no-show in the playoffs. That was a big reason as to why the Clippers haven't had any runs at the NBA Finals during Leonard's tenure there.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden statistics - 2023-24 season Category Kawhi Leonard James Harden PPG 23.7 16.6 RPG 6.1 5.1 APG 3.6 8.5 SPG 1.6 1.1 FG% 52.5% 42.8% 3P% 41.7% 38.1%

Harden was acquired by the Clippers early on during the 2023-24 season but took a back seat to George and Leonard. He was still effective and put up similar advanced statistics, but his overall impact was slightly less than what it was when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers .

Leonard signed an extension with the Clippers last season that has him under contract through the 2026-27 season. On the other hand, Harden has a player option for the 2025-26 season, which looks like he will likely opt in unless he has a fantastic season where he returns to his vintage self.

Lack of Young Talent

The Clippers are an older team in general

Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Clippers have an average age of 28.2, which is tied with the L.A. Lakers for the second-oldest team in the NBA. Their potential starting lineup will be a 35-year-old, 33-year-old, and three 27-year-olds while having several veterans coming off the bench.

Most of their rotation will be seasoned veterans, while maybe having a few younger players sprinkled in depending on injuries. Based on their projected depth chart, the youngest player in their rotation will be the backup point guard, Bones Hyland , who will be 24 when the season starts. He showed potential in his limited starts last season but failed to get a rhythm due to lack of spot in the rotation.

Bones Hyland statistics as starter vs bench - 2023-24 season Category Starter Bench Games 5 32 PPG 16.0 5.5 RPG 2.4 1.3 APG 6.4 1.9 FG% 45.6% 36.1% 3P% 42.9% 29.0% +/- +7.3 -12.0

Kevin Porter Jr. will also compete for backup minutes, who is also 24-years-old. With Hyland and Porter Jr. as the only two young players projected to be in the rotation, the Clippers are relying on their veterans.

They will be counting on both P.J. Tucker and Nicolas Batum in their bench unit, both of whom are over 35 years old and at the tail-end of their careers. They have both been reliable bench players throughout their careers, but maintaining that play at their age is difficult.

They also have some reliable veterans who should be consistent as long as they stay healthy, including Norman Powell , Kris Dunn , Amir Coffey , and Mo Bamba . They are all established players who are likely to have reached their peaks but aren't projected to regress, but they will provide value off the bench for the Clippers, who need someone to replace George's production.

With their aging team, the Clippers won't have much of a chance to succeed past the 2024-25 season with their aging stars and old bench. They will need to capitalize on their chance to compete and see if there is any star potential in Hyland and Porter Jr.

New Additions Will Allow the Team to Remain Competitive

A chance at the title remains with new talent

The Clippers signed Dunn, Batum, Bamba, Porter Jr., and Derrick Jones Jr. during the offseason, which are all projected rotational pieces, including a starter in Jones Jr., who was a big part of the Dallas Mavericks ' 2023-24 squad that reached the NBA Finals. The other three players should all be quality bench players who have proven themselves to be good NBA players.

Porter Jr. didn't play in the NBA during the 2023-24 season after reaching a plea deal in a criminal domestic violence case, but the Clippers are giving him another shot in the NBA. During his last season in the NBA, he was emerging as a rising star in the league, increasing his statistics across the board.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s statistics - 2022-23 season Category Statistic PPG 19.2 RPG 5.3 APG 5.7 SPG 1.4 FG% 44.2% 3P% 36.6%

Porter Jr. was nearing star status in the league when his violent tendencies were revealed. The Clippers are deciding to bite the bullet and take the chance that he will grow from his past and prove his worth on and off the court.

Batum will return to the Clippers, where he played for three full seasons before being traded early during the 2023-24 season to the 76ers, where he proved he is still effective at his age. He shot nearly 40 percent from three last season while remaining a solid defender. If he can replicate that this upcoming season, it will be a huge boost for the Clippers' bench.

Bamba and Dunn both have had their ups and downs in their careers, but they both proved they were solid at the defensive end of the court last season with their respective teams. With Hyland and Porter Jr. being offense-heavy players, and Batum and Tucker both aging, adding solid defenders to the bench gives the Clippers valuable depth, especially for the playoffs.

The Clippers' new additions all have their pros and cons, but after losing a superstar in George, they retooled well to replace his production with a balance of offensive and defensive weapons.