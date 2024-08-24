Key Takeaways A clear hierarchy will let the Clippers refocus their offense on elite offensive options Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, streamlining the distribution of work.

Their projected starting lineup includes defensive-oriented role players Derrick Jones Jr. and Terance Mann alongside stars.

Clutch lineup projections include Norman Powell, demonstrating a focus on talent and offensive prowess for end-of-game scenarios.

The Los Angeles Clippers had a busy offseason. All-Star forward Paul George and former MVP Russell Westbrook departed, and the front office seemingly recommitted to a defensive-first identity, adding forwards Derrick Jones Jr. and Nicolas Batum and guard Kris Dunn .

Yes, this roster is less talented than last year's team, but the pieces could fit better. The Clippers have two elite offensive options in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden . Now, they will be surrounded by versatile, defensive-minded role players.

On his podcast, George complained about the stars having to do the "dirty" work after losing Robert Covington. Westbrook's impact on the Clippers has been understated, but the Clippers did not need his playmaking after acquiring Harden.

Now, the Clippers have a clear hierarchy. They can refocus the offense around Leonard and Harden and not worry about sharing the workload among four star players.

So, what will their rotation look like? Head coach Ty Lue will have a lot of options. Let's break it down.

Los Angeles Clippers - Projected Starting Lineup

Welcome to Clamp City

Close

Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup PG James Harden SG Terance Mann SF Derrick Jones Jr. PF Kawhi Leonard C Ivica Zubac

Harden, Leonard, and Zubac will obviously remain in the starting lineup. Harden and Leonard are well-known superstars. Last season, the Clippers had a +7.2 net rating with the duo on the floor together. The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder were the only two teams to beat that pace.

Zubac is one of the most underrated big men in the game. According to Sportradar, he led the entire NBA in field goal percentage allowed in the restricted area.

Jones is an excellent fit at small forward. His combination of length and athleticism makes him a versatile defender. With the Dallas Mavericks , he habitually took on the toughest defensive assignment. During the playoffs, he guarded George for 170.6 partial possessions, holding him to just 41.7 percent field goal shooting and 20.0 percent three-point shooting.

Mann was officially inserted into the starting lineup last season. Lue could opt for Norman Powell or Kevin Porter Jr., if he wants a more dynamic scoring option. Still, sticking with Mann is the safe bet. Mann is a good perimeter defender and a 37.3 percent career three-point shooter. He is the ideal backcourt partner for Harden.

Los Angeles Clippers - Projected Bench

Norman Powell headlines an overabundance of backcourt talent

Los Angeles Clippers Second Unit PG Kris Dunn SG Norman Powell SF Kevin Porter Jr. PF Nicolas Batum C Mo Bamba

The Clippers have a logjam at guard with Dunn, Powell, Porter, and Bones Hyland all vying for minutes.

Powell finished fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting in back-to-back seasons. The 31-year-old shot a blistering 43.5 percent from deep last season. Without George and Westbrook, he should garner more field goal attempts. Powell averaged 19.5 points across six games without George last season.

Dunn is an elite backcourt defender. He made a huge impact for the Jazz. With Dunn on the court, the Jazz were +7.7 points better per 100 possessions, per Cleaning The Glass. That ranked in the 86th percentile in the NBA.

The small forward position should be competition between Porter and Amir Coffey. Coffey is more of a natural fit as a 3-and-D wing, and Porter is only 6-foot-4. Nevertheless, there is little doubt that the Clippers signed Porter just to leave him on the sidelines.

Porter was a controversial signing. He faced domestic violence charges in November 2023. His girlfriend denied the allegations, claiming the prosecutors were pushing a "false narrative". In January, Porter reached a plea deal and avoided jail time. Signing him, obviously, was a PR nightmare. Why would the Clippers put their brand through that, unless they planned to make him a real contributor?

Furthermore, Porter reportedly had multiple offers in free agency, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. If he did not expect to play significant minutes, why would he choose the Clippers?

From a pure basketball standpoint, Porter is valuable. In 2022-23, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds for the Houston Rockets.

This leaves Bones Hyland on the outside looking in. Hyland is a microwave scorer, who is still only 23 years old. When given a larger role, he has excelled. Last season, he started five games, averaging 16.0 points and 6.4 assists. He also shot 42.9 percent from three-point range.

If Hyland remains outside of the rotation, he could be on the trade block. He has obvious value, but he is an awkward fit with the team's current roster construction.

Batum and Bamba face little competition at the four and five. PJ Tucker did not perform well in limited action last season, and there is not a strong case for him to receive consistent minutes over Batum or Coffey. Forward Kobe Brown has potential, but he has not made a big enough impact to eclipse the veterans, yet.

Los Angeles Clippers - Projected Clutch Lineup

Norman Powell joins the starters

Los Angeles Clippers Closing Lineup PG James Harden SG Norman Powell SF Derrick Jones Jr. PF Kawhi Leonard C Ivica Zubac

There are no real surprises here. Powell was part of the Clippers' clutch lineups last season. In fact, he was third on the team in clutch points (45) and second in clutch threes (7). From a pure talent standpoint, Powell deserves to be on the floor at the end of games.

Harden took on a more passive role, alongside Leonard and George. However, he was seventh in the NBA in clutch assists (22). In the playoffs, we saw a different Harden. With Leonard injured, he was much more aggressive, scoring 13 out of the team's 23 total clutch points. Look for that mentality to carry into next season.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.