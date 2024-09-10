Key Takeaways The Clippers losing Paul George will impact their competitiveness.

The Clippers' ceiling is the Play-In Tournament due to Leonard and Harden's health concerns.

Should the Clippers struggle, trading Kawhi Leonard might become a consideration.

The 2024-25 NBA season will feature an absolute bloodbath in the Western Conference playoff race. This may be the most loaded that the west has been in a very long time.

Last season's contenders have not gone away quietly. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks , Oklahoma City Thunder , and Minnesota Timberwolves have all made efforts to improve this offseason. Those teams should be considered playoff locks.

Past that, there are a few other teams that should have a relatively safe grasp on a spot in the postseason. A team like the Denver Nuggets did get a bit worse this offseason, but one has to imagine Nikola Jokic will not allow them to miss the playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns added a sneaky amount of depth to their team this offseason. One could argue whether they are contenders or not, but there should be a reasonable expectation that they are a playoff team in 2024-25.

Past those teams, one would also give the benefit of the doubt to the L.A. Lakers as well. They are a tougher sell than the other teams mentioned to this point.

However, even the soon-to-be forty-year-old version of LeBron James should be enough of a game-changer, alongside Anthony Davis , to get the team to the postseason.

In theory, that makes six of the eight playoff spots in the Western Conference accounted for. That leaves two vacancies for a handful of other teams who are likely to have legitimate postseason expectations.

The six aforementioned teams all qualified for the NBA Playoffs last year. It helps their case when trying to project the teams who will be in that position this season.

However, with a bunch of new teams champing at the bit to lock up a spot in the postseason, one of last year's 50-win teams could make room with their own descent down the ranks. That team would be the L.A. Clippers .

The Clippers Offseason Set Them Back

George leaving dealt a massive block to Los Angeles

The pairing of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was far from perfect. The duo certainly underwhelmed, relative to expectations, during their five years together.

It was going to be expensive to keep the two together this offseason, especially when considering the NBA's second apron. George mentioned on his podcast that negotiations between the two sides were unproductive.

"Just give me what Kawhi got... we came here together, we want to finish this together. I'll take what Kawhi got like, no problem. I was cool with that, and we were still taking less. We were taking less. Kawhi took less. I was like, if [Kawhi] gonna take less, I'm not gonna say I want more than [Kawhi]... they didn't want to do that." - George

Bringing back an injury-prone, 34-year-old star would have been a risky financial commitment. However, it still needs to be said that losing George for nothing is a tough blow to the Clippers' competitive status moving forward.

Clippers' Biggest Offseason Additions – 2023-24 Stats Category Jones Jr. Porter Jr. (Europe) Batum PPG 8.6 22.0 5.3 RPG 3.3 9.3 4.1 APG 1.0 6.8 2.1 FG% 48.3 46.6 45.3 GP 76 6 60

The Clippers additions of Derrick Jones Jr. and Nicolas Batum are nice pickups, but they collectively do not add up to anywhere near the player George was.

Bringing the previously exiled Kevin Porter Jr. back to the league is not going to solve their problems either.

Re-signing James Harden to a two-year, $70 million contract was good value. However, in 2024, a duo of Harden and Leonard headlining a team will not be a terrifying proposition to anyone.

How The Clippers Stack Up

The Play-In Tournament is certainly within reach

All this being said, the Clippers are not completely out of the race. It is tough to imagine them being anywhere close to title contention, but they should still be able to compete for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament .

Most of that will be contingent on health.

Leonard and Harden – Regular Season Games Played Season Leonard Harden 2023-24 68 72 2022-23 52 58 2021-22 0 65 2020-21 52 44 2019-20 57 68

Harden is the more durable of the two stars. While he has certainly missed time due to injury, he is a much safer bet than his running mate.

Leonard's issues with his health are well-documented. Even this past season, when he played the most regular season games since the 2016-17 season, Leonard quickly became unavailable once the playoffs came around.

One major injury to either player and the Clippers could quickly spiral. Unlike last season's Clippers, they are unable to rely on some combination of their stars being available. If one or both are out, it is not unreasonable to hit the panic alarm.

It should be said that Tyronn Lue is certainly one of the better coaches in the league. A player like Norman Powell should be capable of being tasked with a bigger scoring role too, in the case of an absence.

However, it feels much more difficult to trust this Clippers team to navigate injuries in comparison to previous versions. This feels especially true when the only easy games on the Western Conference schedule will be against a team like the Portland Trail Blazers .

Any other team in the conference can be viewed as a genuinely competitive matchup, night in and night out.

The Scenario In Which The Clippers Admit Defeat

One has to wonder if Los Angeles waves the white flag this season

It is tough to imagine the Clippers giving up on the idea of being a competitive team for two reasons.

The first one should be fairly obvious to most people. A lot of their draft capital still belongs to the Thunder, in some shape or form, due to the massive trade haul they gave up to acquire George. There is not a huge incentive to them tanking in the near future.

The other reason is their move to Inglewood. 2024-25 will mark the first season in which the Clippers will play in their new arena. A proper return on investment would likely not be possible for the organization without some semblance of a competitive roster.

However, it is worth asking what the Clippers' potential price could be for Leonard, should the need arise.

Kawhi Leonard – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 23.7 RPG 6.1 SPG 1.6 FG% 52.5 TS% 62.6 WS 8.9

It is hard to argue with the fact that, when available, Leonard is still an elite player. Acquiring the star wing is an obvious risk for any team, for all the reasons one would imagine.

However, there could be a team that normally would not find themselves in a position to acquire a player of his caliber that may be willing to take that risk. For it to get to that point, the Clippers would need to be a disaster from the get-go.

If teams like the Golden State Warriors , Sacramento Kings , and Memphis Grizzlies are successful in reestablishing themselves as threats in the Western Conference, and the Clippers' playoff window shrinks further, there could be room for that discussion to be had internally.

If teams like the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs take a leap next season, it just adds more confusion as to what the end goal is with the group that the Clippers have.

2024-25 certainly feels like the point where the door is being closed on the Clippers. It may just be a matter of whether it is already slammed shut.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.