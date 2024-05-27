Highlights Clippers are reportedly unwilling to offer Paul George a contract extension larger than the three-year, $152.7 million deal Kawhi Leonard received.

George could opt to leave in free agency and potential landing spots include the Knicks and the 76ers.

Philadelphia and New York are strong suitors for George, who would make an immediate impact on their title outlook.

In January, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard to a three-year extension worth up to $152.7 million. More than four months later, fellow All-Star Paul George has yet to follow suit.

George can become a free agent this summer by declining his $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 season. He's eligible to sign an extension with the Clippers until June 30.

With several teams eyeing a serious offseason run at George, what's next for the soon-to-be 34-year-old?

Clippers' View of Paul George Diminished?

L.A. May Look Past What PG13 Brings To The Table

President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank had been adamant about establishing continuity with the current state of the roster. With another devastating playoff loss, the future in L.A. doesn't look as certain as it once did.

When he arrived in L.A. five years ago, George envisioned many trips to the championship game. The Clippers haven’t won a title, let alone appeared in the NBA Finals with the duo of George and Leonard leading the way.

According to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Clippers aren't prepared to offer George more than the three-year, $152.3 million extension the franchise gave Kawhi Leonard. L.A. may be holding out hope that George will take less money to remain in Southern California, as Pompey noted.

While it's possible Los Angeles is enough of an incentive for George to take a pay cut, there are a multitude of suitors for the All-Star. The moment George receives offers substantially larger than L.A.'s, he'll begin thinking hard about what his best move is.

Despite the nine potential free agents the Clippers have to decide on this offseason, only one has dominated the headlines. Paul George — even in his mid-30s— is still an elite two-way player. His landing spot will drastically impact the league's landscape and provide a glimpse into the future of a franchise desperate for a new identity.

Paul George Linked to Knicks, 76ers

If there's been one name synonymous with making an offseason splash - that's Philadelphia's Daryl Morey

With uncertainty between L.A. and George, reports indicate there is optimism in Philadelphia to lure George back to the East Coast. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers are strong suitors for George, as he detailed on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“Well, the Sixers think there’s a real chance they end up with Paul George. From my understanding, talking with people around the league, they think there’s a real chance he ends up leaving. No guarantees, but there’s a chance of it.” - Kevin O'Connor

George is an excellent two-way wing who could complement stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Philadelphia's biggest issue has been Embiid's health come playoff time. If the former MVP can stay healthy, George would make Philadelphia a formidable foe for a powerhouse like the Boston Celtics .

What About New York?

According to Bleacher Report's Dan Fivale, New York trading for George would make sense for both parties. He cited the fact that the Knicks have a deeper roster than Philadelphia when at full strength, and interestingly highlighted the fact that George has a lot of leverage in this situation for a potential sign-and-trade, as he could also leave for nothing.

New York could feasibly exit this scenario, sending out Randle, Bogdanović, and maybe a pick or two. Randle has made strides to become more plug and play, but George's offense is even more complementary and he keeps more in theme with the hyper-versatile lineups head coach Tom Thibodeau is currently leaning on.”

The bummer for George is what just slipped out of his hands. If he helped lead L.A. to a deeper postseason run, it may have helped warrant a larger contract. Now, George is likely left weighing his many options away from home.