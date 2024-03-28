Highlights Lack of consistency in the Los Angeles Clippers' play has led to losses against winning teams post-All-Star Break.

The Clippers lack a proper team identity, leading to chemistry and effort issues among star players.

A focus on offense over defense has resulted in weak defensive showings and an increase in points allowed.

At one point in the season, the Los Angeles Clippers appeared primed for success. On pace for 65 wins, the star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook looked as if they would become the next juggernaut in a conference full of juggernauts.

Since the All-Star Break, however, that dream has hardly been the case. The Clippers are just 9-10 since the break’s conclusion, and even more threatening is their 1-9 record against winning teams during that stretch. The past few weeks have seen Los Angeles play in a severely underwhelming fashion, and at this pace, the playoffs will not look pretty for them.

Health has hardly been an issue for the Clippers, as their starters have been healthy for the majority of the season. The one exception was Russell Westbrook, who fractured his hand on March 1 against the Washington Wizards, and missed 12 games before returning on March 25 against the Indiana Pacers.

And yet, despite the presence of their starters, the Clippers’ lack of consistency has been their primary downfall this season. Their game against the Philadelphia 76ers last Sunday encapsulated the various issues present with the team.

Lack of Identity in LA

The team lacks a proper identity which has led to chemistry problems

Even with all of their starters present, besides Westbrook who had yet to return at that point, Los Angeles had no answer for Tyrese Maxey and lost the game by a score of 121-107.

The team appears to lack an identity, as the stars have been slapped together, leading to inflated egos and a lack of chemistry and effort. Head coach Tyronn Lue addressed this following the team’s loss to the Pacers.

“Right now do we have an identity? I think, yeah. We're soft. That can be an identity, if you want to call it that. We got to be tougher, mentally and physically. But we do have an identity. When we were 26-5, we had a great identity.” —Tyronn Lue on the team’s situation

According to Lue, the team had an identity that was present earlier in the season when the Clippers dominated the league with a 26-5 record. But it is the lack of consistency that has blurred the lines of said identity and therefore has hampered the team.

“You can't pick and choose when you want to lead. You can't pick and choose when you want to have identity. You can't pick and choose when you want to do things the right way. And so just do the right things every night and everything else will fall in order.” —Tyronn Lue on the team’s lack of consistency

This lack of consistency most likely stems from the starters being a collection of former All-Stars rather than a collection of teammates with proper chemistry. All of the starters are big names, but they are in their thirties and shells of their former selves.

James Harden, for example, is averaging over seven points lower than his career average, and his rebounds and shooting from the field are also down.

James Harden – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 17.1 24.2 RPG 5.1 5.6 APG 8.6 7.1 FG% 43.9 44.2 3PT% 39.5 36.4

Russell Westbrook is averaging only 11 points per game this season, down over 10 from his career average of 21.8 and also down from his average of 15.8 last season. Leonard’s and George’s points and shooting are up slightly this season, but the way the team is constructed, the Clippers must get maximum output from not just two but all of their starters.

“You don't point fingers, you don't point blame... I think each individual, we got to look within ourselves, and figure out how we can better help our team. And I think that's where we start... Ultimately as a leader, it's my job just to hold guys accountable, hold myself accountable, and make sure that we stay together through this tough little patch that we're having.” —Russell Westbrook

The Clippers do possess leadership in the clubhouse, with Westbrook often taking on that role. He has been vocal about his team’s struggles this season, along with Coach Lue.

Offense Over Defense

The Clippers appear to value offense over defense as of late

The Clippers possess a lineup known more for their brash offense than creative defense. Since the All-Star Break, Los Angeles has given up 110 or more points in 14 out of 19 games. That level of defense will not get teams far come playoffs.

Since Leonard and George joined the squad in 2019, the Clippers have not seen much success. Their farthest point reached was one Conference Finals appearance in 2021, in an era when the team was forecasted to achieve much greater.

The fact that there are this many questions with the team despite their good health and the potential of the lineup is hardly a good sign. The Western Conference is a steep competition with numerous teams fighting for top seeds. The Clippers are currently 45-27 and fourth in the West, but only a few games separate them from the rest.

If things continue to flutter, the Clippers could potentially drop to a Play-In Tournament spot, where anything can happen. But regardless of where the Clippers finish, they will have a tough time come playoffs if they do not patch up the issues currently plaguing them. With no signs of that occurring, it’s appearing more and more likely that the Clippers are primed for their second straight first-round exit.