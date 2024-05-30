Highlights Ivica Zubac is currently on a 3-yr, $33M contract that will expire after the 2024-25 NBA season.

Zubac has been consistent and highly valued and is the longest-tenured player on the Clippers' roster.

The Clippers aim to extend Zubac's contract further and solidify him as a key piece.

In 2022, Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac agreed to a 3-yr, $33 million contract extension -- a transaction the organization was thrilled with.

The Clippers declined a $7.5 million team option on Zubac's contract, clearing the way to negotiate a new deal for the longest-tenured player on the roster. Zubac was coming off his most productive NBA season for the Clippers -- averaging career-bests of 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds.

As the Clippers recently gave coach Ty Lue an extension and hope to keep Paul George and James Harden this offseason -- Zubac has arguably been the most dependable Clipper over the last half-decade. Now, he may be on the brink of another extension that will take him into his 30s.

Clippers Look to Extend Zubac's Contract

No. 40 has been one of the most consistent Clippers

Zubac is expected to start extension talks with the team soon. The Croatian big man is currently on a three-year, $33 million deal that will expire after the 2024-25 campaign. Zubac joined the Clippers from the L.A. Lakers in the middle of the 2018-19 season and has steadily developed. The 27-year-old scored a career-high 11.7 points in 2023-24, grabbing 9.2 rebounds and blocking 1.2 shots across 26.4 minutes of action.

When he was last eligible for an extension, the Clippers hastened to sign the big man. Since he's been with the team, Zubac has earned nothing but praise from his organization and love from the fans.

"For four seasons, Zu has been a pillar of our team, durable and dependable. We are excited to continue growing with him." -Clippers president Lawrence Frank

Zubac became an elite glass-cleaner this season, averaging 9.2 boards per game, tied for the 15th-best rebounding rate in the league. He averaged double-digit points and showed his offensive upside with four games of at least 20 points. His 22-point, 19-rebound effort on 69.2 percent shooting was one of this season’s most eye-popping stat lines among big men.

In the postseason, Zubac leveled up his play even more. His scoring average leaped to over 16 points per game, including a 20-15 outing in Game 1 vs the Dallas Mavericks .

No. 40 is also one of the rare centers with a reliable free throw, so coaches won’t have to yank him at the end of close games – he has shot 74% from the charity stripe throughout his career.

While he isn’t the fashionable, modern-day center many teams covet, he brings a toughness and energy on the low block that is contagious. Zubac plays with defined strengths, a high motor, and a willingness to do the dirty work. If the Clippers want to return last season's core, Zubac is going to be a top priority.