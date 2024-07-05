Highlights The LA Clippers should consider trading aging stars like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden to rebuild for the future.

They should focus on acquiring valuable assets, including young players and future draft picks.

A successful rebuild may take 2-3 years but could lead to a competitive team in the long run.

Paul George has officially signed with the Philadelphia 76ers , and because of that, the Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in a bad situation.

They still have all-star caliber pieces in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden , but they are no longer top contenders with their second-best player gone from the roster. Even with Paul George, the 2024 Clippers were sent home in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks .

With that, right now seems like the perfect time for the Clippers to move on from these stars and start rebuilding for the future. If they were to do this, the rebuild should start with trading away their aging stars and start looking towards the future.

Clippers Should Trade Kawhi Leonard

Find valuable assets to bring in

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With the LA Clippers keeping James Harden for another two years on a $70 million deal, they won't be able to trade the aging star away for at least another six months. They should, however, look to trade him once they get the opportunity, though it may be difficult due to the worth of the new contract.

Despite that, they can still receive great assets if they look to trade away Kawhi Leonard, who is certainly more valuable than James Harden at this moment. A Kawhi trade could realistically bring in multiple young players who will end up being starters as well as future draft picks. Or they could look to make a huge trade by bringing in a young all-star-level player, something that Leonard is still most definitely worth.

Kawhi Leonard's Regular Season Stats With LA Clippers Year PPG APG RPG 2019-20 27.1 4.9 7.1 2020-21 24.8 5.2 6.5 2022-23 23.8 3.9 6.5 2023-24 23.7 3.6 6.1

* Injured 2021-22 Regular Season

A team that might be interested in Kawhi Leonard is one like the Golden State Warriors , who still have Stephen Curry and are likely not looking to get rid of him. They have solid young pieces on their team, such as Brandin Podziemski , Moses Moody , and Jonathan Kuminga , all assets that a rebuilding Clippers team might be interested in.

With the Los Angeles Clippers slowly falling out of contention and Kawhi still being a high-end all-star-level player who wants to win, it would make perfect sense for both the franchise and the player to move on.

Focus on the Future

Move away from older stars

If the LA Clippers decide to rebuild this off-season, their main focus should be on the future of their roster. Though that might seem easy, the truth is that the Clippers don't necessarily have much to deal with in terms of their youth.

They brought in Kevin Porter Jr. this offseason. However, besides him, there are not many young players that the team could use strongly in the future. Bones Hyland has shown potential in previous seasons but has shown concerns about his off-court personality and is a very inconsistent player.

Normally, it would be best for a rebuilding franchise to find new young pieces through the draft that will continue to help in the future. Unfortunately, the Clippers have lost most of their next few draft picks due to trades. A majority of them were sent away to the Oklahoma City Thunder when they traded originally for Paul George.

That means that most of their new assets will have to come through trades and free agency, and they have to take full advantage of the remaining picks they do have. They should also try to get future second-round picks through some of those trades, as those can very easily produce good role-players.

Lose to Win

A standard rebuild starts with a tough process

Just as every team that decides to rebuild, the Los Angeles Clippers will have to accept the fact that if they want to win in the future, they might have a few losing seasons. Although a roster with Kevin Porter Jr. and surrounding young pieces will still be solid, it likely won't get them past a Play-In spot.

LA Clippers Record in Past 5 Seasons Year Record 2023-24 51-31 2022-23 44-38 2021-22 42-40 2020-21 47-25 2019-20 49-23

However, a developed Clippers team could very well start making the playoffs in two to three years and then slowly get back into contention. If they were to trade Kawhi Leonard, they'd be getting at least two to three young players as well as a potential draft pick that will certainly turn out to be beneficial.

Ultimately, it's the LA Clippers front office's ultimate decision whether they want to start rebuilding their team. They could run it back one more year and attempt to contend, but the current roster does not seem championship caliber, especially when teams all around the West are continuing to get better.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference