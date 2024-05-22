Highlights Drafting Bronny James can bolster the Lakers' team and aligns with LeBron's potential future plans.

The priority is re-signing LeBron James to ensure a strong Lakers team.

Targeting Donovan Mitchell for a trade could elevate the Lakers' chances for another championship.

The 2023-24 NBA season was one that the Los Angeles Lakers would likely rather forget considering the constant chaos. Encircled by an endless stream of drama, rumors, speculation, if there was some anthropomorphized version of the Lakers, it would probably be pulling its hair out by the roots. The fact that they were failing, and miserably, for large stretches only exacerbated their issues.

While their 2023-24 campaign didn't end the way that they wanted it to, L.A. may be better off for how it ended. This way, they can't sweep their problems under the rug. They can't make the same mistake twice, like re-signing D'Angelo Russell, and act surprised when the decision doesn't work out. This time, the Lakers enter the offseason knowing exactly what they need to fix, even if they may not know how to do it.

With that said, here are the three best moves that Los Angeles can make in the upcoming offseason.

Draft Bronny James

It's not imperative they select James, but it goes a long way towards their ultimate goal

The best move that the Lakers can make in the 2024 NBA Draft is selecting USC wing Bronny James. Although LeBron James's son wants to be his own man, there’s a small window for him to play with his father. With that said, this is frankly more about what his father provides than his own potential.

Bronny James - Advanced Stats (2023-24) TS% 3PAr FTAr Ast/TO DBPM .472 .536 .304 1.96 2.1

If James declines his player option and becomes a free agent, the Lakers can’t just assume he’ll re-sign. As of now, he appears to be leaning that way. Nonetheless, drafting his son is a smart chess move, especially as he and his family have grown accustomed to living in Southern California.

Having his progeny in the locker room as he prepares for retirement may boost his morale as well.

Re-Sign LeBron James

There's nothing more important than re-signing LeBron

In free agency, the best move is to sign James to whatever contract he’s comfortable with.

There’s a chance that he will have a meeting with other teams. In that event, the Lakers will have to put on their charm. From a sentimental, business, and basketball perspective, they have a lot to offer the 20-time All-Star.

That said, there’s no guarantee they will woo him. Only one team is currently projected to have the cap space to sign James to a max contract. However, that team — the Philadelphia 76ers — has two of the best players in the NBA (Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey) and a head coach (Nick Nurse) who has won a championship. Furthermore, their roster will be all but a blank slate, making it easier to build around their hypothetical Big 3.

Trade for Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell is a Dwyane Wade remix, and LeBron should love that

Of all the roster decisions the Lakers must make, picking the third star could become the most challenging. Teams aren’t usually keen to give up their top talent, demanding substantial compensation if they do. Unfortunately for the Lakers, few of their assets are appealing to other teams, particularly the ones looking to make a blockbuster deal.

Donovan Mitchell vs. Dwyane Wade (Career Stats) Player PPG APG SPG FG% 3P% Donovan Mitchell 24.8 4.6 1.4 45.0 36.6 Dwyane Wade 22.0 5.4 1.5 48.0 29.3

In any case, the best course of action with regard to a trade is targeting Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. An established star with a penchant for putting his team on his back, Mitchell's similarity to Dwyane Wade makes it a wonder that he hasn’t been a Lakers target throughout James’s tenure. With a core of James, Mitchell, and Anthony Davis, LA can legitimately win another championship before the 39-year-old calls it a career.