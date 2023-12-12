Highlights Lakers are reportedly looking to trade D'Angelo Russell for an upgrade at point guard.

Lakers are interested in Zach LaVine but a trade would require giving up Hachimura and either Russell or Reaves.

Despite Russell's strong season, Lakers may be concerned about his playoff performance history and want to ensure the team's overall scoring ability.

Despite signing D'Angelo Russell to a short-term extension in the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking to trade him in search of an upgrade at point guard.

According to Michael Scotto, senior NBA insider at HoopsHype, Russell's name has floated around in trade discussions alongside other Lakers pieces such as Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent, the latter of whom has only played in four games this season.

Los Angeles Lakers - Player Statistics D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura Points Per Game 16.6 14.1 11.4 Rebounds Per Game 3.3 4.7 3.5 Assists Per Game 6.3 4.7 1.1 Field Goal % 48.3 46.7 50.0 Three-Point Field Goal % 40.5 33.0 40.5

The report was later corroborated by Sam Amico, the senior NBA writer for Hoops Wire, who said the "Lakers are actively looking to move him." Amico claims that the Lakers are still monitoring the situation with the Chicago Bulls, who are expected to begin a fire sale sooner rather than later.

Their interest seems to still be focused on Zach LaVine, but a trade would require Hachimura and one of Russell and Austin Reaves, who the Lakers seem to be keen on keeping.

Evaluating the Lakers' trade chips

Players on the trade block: Russell, Reaves, Hachimura, Vincent, Wood

Despite moving to the bench of late, Reaves has still been enjoying modest success with the Lakers, putting up a career-high 14.1 points per game on 46.7 percent shooting. His threes aren't falling at the same rate as last season, dropping from 39.8 percent from deep to 33.0 this year, but he's still young and could eventually break out from his slump.

Russell, on the other hand, is enjoying a rather strong season. He's averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 assists, while sinking 40.5 percent of his threes. In a vacuum, these stats are solid and should leave the Lakers feeling comfortable with their current roster, but Russell has a history of coming apart in the playoffs.

D'Angelo Russell - Career Playoffs Statistics Points Per Game 14.1 Assists Per Game 4.9 Field Goal % 38.9 Three-Point Field Goal % 32.9

In the 2023 postseason, he averaged 13.3 points per game, but his efficiency took a step back; he drained 42.6 percent of his shots from the floor and 31.0 percent from deep. As a result, his effective field goal percentage plummeted from 58.8 percent in the 2022-23 regular season to 49.5 in the playoffs.

The Lakers may have LeBron James and Anthony Davis to rely on, but if they want to reach the finals this season, they'll have to make sure that the rest of the team pulls their weight and can score whenever they're called upon.

Should Russell depart in a trade for a scorer like LaVine, Vincent will likely take the reins as the primary playmaker while LaVine would slot into the two spot. Vincent has never averaged more than 3.1 assists per game and the Lakers would be trusting him with the gargantuan task of the main ball handler, but with elite teammates, he should be able to develop nicely at the point.

Potential landing spots for Russell

Heat, Sixers, Magic could be viable destinations

Even if the Bulls pull the trigger and send LaVine to the Lakers, he probably wouldn't spend much time in Chicago. The Bulls could reroute him to other contending teams that need an inexpensive point guard.

The Miami Heat are still relying on Kyle Lowry to do the heavy playmaking lifting, and have the assets to acquire him if need be. Elsewhere in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers could bring him on to help Tyrese Maxey with backcourt duties. The Orlando Magic could also use his veteran leadership to help steer the team properly in the playoffs. They have many young pieces and have plenty of redundancies with guards, which could give the Bulls someone to develop as they enter a rebuild.

A point guard with Russell's talents could be useful for any team searching for a point guard, like the Toronto Raptors, but he'll most likely end up on a contending team that needs to improve right away if they want to stand a chance in the postseason.