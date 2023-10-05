Highlights LeBron James is still the main leader on the Lakers roster due to his leadership qualities, but Anthony Davis is not far behind and could be a determining factor for the team's championship hopes.

The Lakers have had a successful offseason, retaining key contributors and making notable additions to their roster, setting them up for a strong upcoming season.

Despite a slow start last season, the Lakers showed potential and made it to the Western Conference finals, and with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they have the potential to be championship contenders once again.

The Los Angeles Lakers are used to attracting the best talent from around the NBA, and none come much better than the dynamic combination-duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. NBA writer Mark Medina argues that while James will continue to be the number one leader on this Lakers roster, Davis follows close being as a ‘1A’, and that he may prove to be the determining factor on whether the Purple and Gold can win an NBA championship next season.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding the Lakers’ camp as we are now just mere weeks away from the start of the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

After managing to retain most of their key contributors last season during free-agency in Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and extending Jarred Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48 million extension, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers are set undertake a full training camp largely with the roster that helped them close the season on a 17-9 run which led them on a deep post-season run, via the play-in tournament, with some notable additions in Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood.

This off-season also saw an extension for eight-time All-Star, Anthony Davis who is now contracted to the Lakers through 2027-28 on a record three-year, $186 million deal, which The Athletic’s Jovan Buha argues is a ‘win-win’ for both parties due to being able to commit Davis for the long-term, without the pressure of LeBron James’ inevitable retirement and having to see Davis perhaps leave in free-agency, which he was initially eligible for in 2025.

Now they have their roster cemented down, attention turns to next season.

Who is more important when healthy - LeBron James or Anthony Davis?

Medina believes that despite being 38-years-old, LeBron James is still the main cog in the Lakers machine, simply due to his leadership qualities. However, he doesn’t see Anthony Davis too far behind, and proposes that his health and aggressiveness on the court is integral for whether the Lakers can win championship banner No. 18, or not.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“LeBron James is still the straw that's going to serve the Lakers drink, and it all starts with him, because of just what he is as a player even entering his 21st season, and what he does from a leadership standpoint. But I think that when you're looking at the ‘1A’ component that determines an NBA championship, Anthony Davis is right there. And so I think it's this, LeBron James - we’ve become accustomed to, while he may not play a full 82 games, when he's on the court he'll still be an effective version of himself. Maybe not in the prime of his career, but he'll still be an effective player as either a scorer, passer, or maybe a mixture of both, and so that's almost a given. But a lot of times, whether Anthony Davis is healthy or aggressive consistently, is usually the determining factor on whether they can become an elite team as they were during the last postseason run to the Western Conference Finals. But no doubt it starts with LeBron James being healthy and available, but because he's had a good track record of being productive when he is available, Anthony Davis is quickly behind him in terms of determining the Lakers success or failure this upcoming season.”

Are the Lakers an NBA championship contender?

The Lakers looked down and out last season when they started the season with an abysmal 2-10 record. The chemistry on the court was lacking and the experiment with nine-time All-Star point-guard Russell Westbrook leading the group was a disaster. Changes were needed to provide support to their two superstars, King James and AD.

Anthony Davis + LeBron James - L.A Lakers Statistics Anthony Davis (2019-Present) LeBron James (2018-Present) Minutes Played 34.0 35.2 Points 24.6 27.4 Assists 3.0 8.0 Rebounds 10.1 8.1 Steals 1.3 1.2 Blocks 2.1 0.7 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .524 .507 Three-Point Percentage (%) .281 .346 Free-Throw Percentage (%) .788 .713 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

After offloading Westbrook in a trade that brought D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the City of Angels, and acquiring Rui Hachimura in a swap for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks, the entire trajectory of the Lakers' season changed. Despite a foot injury which LeBron James sustained toward the back end of the season which kept him out of the line-up, second-year guard Austin Reaves was on hand to get some more minutes and emerged as a star talent.

Now they have a roster that they know is capable of winning games after making it all the way to the Western Conference finals as the seventh seed despite their stars playing through injury, with both a fully healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis back, there is reason to be excited about the upcoming season.

Former Laker, and hall-of-famer, Magic Johnson is fully expecting the Purple and Gold to have a great year, believing they are genuine title contenders once again and crediting the Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka, for his work since the trade deadline. “We should all give him a standing ovation, because these Lakers are dangerous,” Johnson said per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “This is a championship team, and they shouldn’t run away from that.”

Now that they will have a full training camp together under their belt, led by James and Davis, the Lakers are hoping they can mount a charge and play their way up to the top of the Western Conference standings and be competitive with the reigning champions, Denver Nuggets. Who knows, maybe they can even win it all.