Win and they’re in.

The Los Angeles Lakers need to win just one game in order to qualify for the 2024 NBA post-season as the seventh-seed.

But, if they are to progress tonight, where their playoff foes from last year, the Denver Nuggets, await, then league insider Mark Medina argues that the Lakers will need to showcase their roster depth, especially in the wake of nine-time All-Star Anthony Davis’ back injury, though he is still expected to suit up in the showdown against his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans.

One Win Is All It Takes

Two chances to qualify for the post-season

The Lakers finished the season strong, in which they won 11 of their last 15 games, but in such a competitive Western Conference landscape, they were only able to climb up one spot in the standings, snagging the eighth seed from the Sacramento Kings, with two games remaining of the 2023-24 regular season.

They would then maintain and clinch that position with their 124-108 win over the Pelicans in their season finale.

As such, they now stand in better stead of reaching the post-season once again, where they will be granted a second chance, should they fail to win the seventh-eighth seed Play-In tournament match-up in a rematch against the aforementioned Pelicans, by facing the winner of the ninth-tenth seed match-up between the Kings and Golden State Warriors.

However, the Lakers, who have been vastly unpredictable throughout much of the season, face yet another challenge in the form of an injured Anthony Davis after the 6-foot-11 big exited the game in the fourth-quarter having complained of back spasms.

Anthony Davis - 2023-24 Season On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 116.5 110.1 DRTG 114.0 114.3 NRTG 2.6 -4.2 DREB% 73.4 70.6 REB% 50.1 48.7 TS% 60.5 59.4

While considered a minor injury, and Davis himself proclaiming that he will ‘no-doubt’ be ready to play in tonight’s pivotal match-up, the Lakers still have to prepare for the worst-case scenario, where the nine-time All-Star is not as healthy, and inadvertently, not as effective across all facets of the game as he has been for most of the year.

With the Denver Nuggets awaiting the winner of the match-up, some have even urged the star-powered team led by Davis and LeBron James to ‘tank’ the game, having been swept 4-0 by the reigning champions in the Conference Finals last time out, with the Lakers having not beaten the Mile High City team since December 2022.

However, losing a game to avoid the Nuggets match-up would be precarious in itself, especially considering that they dropped three of their four outings against the Warriors, while they failed to beat the Kings in any of their four previous meetings this season.

As such, while the odds are not in their favor against any of these three teams, you can simply never count out a James-led team to overcome the seemingly impossible, and they will no-doubt be fighting for that seventh seed.

Whether they will achieve it, though, is a different story in itself.

Davis Is a Lakers’ ‘Big Driving Force’

Medina argues that despite Davis’ dominant performances virtually all season long, and especially on defense, the team cannot afford to rely on him in the hope that he will be healthy enough to lead them to victory.

The journalist further goes on to note that there may be a time when Los Angeles needs to lean in on their roster depth instead of their two superstars in Davis and James, with his words perhaps striking more of a chord now, especially under the circumstances of Davis going down in the Lakers’ season finale.

“Anthony Davis is such a defensive catalyst. He's a rim protector. He's an additional scoring punch with LeBron James. He’s a bigdriving force. But, I think that being said, the Lakers need to show that they can't just rely on AD. Maybe there is a game that he's not fully healthy or fully effective, and they have to rely on other options, and this is where the importance of having good depth, as well as good coaching decisions, goes into play.”

Defensive Powerhouse All Season Long

Ranks third in NBA for rebounds (12.6), and fourth overall in blocks (2.3) per game

Like for most of his career, Davis has been a dominant force in the paint and off the glass, and this season has been no different.

Still with a slight outsider's chance of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award - an individual title that has so far evaded him - where he is ranked third to win the award behind two-time winner, and overwhelming favorite, Rudy Gobert, and rookie Victor Wembanyama, Davis has proved to be the difference-maker in close games for the Lakers this year thanks to his elite rim protection.

Anthony Davis - 2023-24 Defensive Statistics Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% < 6 ft. 7.6 56.4 -7.5 < 10 ft. 9.2 53.8 -6.4 > 15 ft. 7.8 42.1 4.5

When diving into his defensive numbers, overall, Davis restricts his opponents to only 47.3 percent shooting, down 2.4 percent from their average of 49.6 percent when facing other defenders.

Splitting this down further, from two-point range, his numbers are far superior, whereby when he is the primary defender, his opponents can only convert on their shot attempts at a rate of 49.8 percent, down from their 55.6 percent average for a total difference of minus-5.8 percent.

To go along with his dominant defensive performances, in which he amassed 12.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals, Davis also registered 24.7 points, shooting 55.6 percent from the field, as well as knocking 81.6 percent of his 6.8 free-throw attempts in his career-high 76-game season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Davis played in 76 games for the Lakers this season. This is the most games he has ever played in his 12-year NBA career. This beats the mark he set in both the 2016-17 and 2017–18 seasons, where he played 75 games.

Furthermore, he is tied for the most steals in a game this year with seven to his name, which came in a 120-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in March.

While Davis' injury is only thought to be minor, and not thought to be a concern for tonight's game, the Lakers must be prepared on all fronts, with L.A.'s two biggest stars going to need those around them, like D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, to name a few, to all step up their game and help on both sides of the ball if they are to achieve their goal of reaching the post-season.

If they don't do it upon first asking, then they risk it all in a do-or-die game for the eighth seed, with a tough opponent set to come regardless of how that match-up pans out.

Nervy times for one of the NBA's most successful franchises, indeed.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.