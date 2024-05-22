Highlights Chris Paul's contract becomes fully guaranteed in 2024, causing Warriors to consider releasing him to save money.

Lakers are a potential landing spot for Paul, providing veteran leadership and a stable force for the team.

Paul joining the Lakers would make sense due to his relationship with LeBron James and potential need at the position.

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever pick up a basketball. Even at thirty-nine years old, Paul remains an effective contributor and provides a solid boost to any situation he's in.

As true as that fact remains, the Golden State Warriors may be ready to move on from his services. Paul's contract becomes fully guaranteed on June 28th, 2024. At that point, the Warriors would owe Paul all $30 million he is entitled to in the last year of his deal.

After the Warriors missed the playoffs in the 2023-2024 NBA season, it should not surprise anyone if the team chooses to release Paul and save the money he would cost them. Paul had a solid season, coming off the bench for the first time in his career. He averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and only 1.3 turnovers running the second unit for their team.

Unfortunately for Paul, that production does not match the price tag previously mentioned. If Paul hits the open market this offseason, one would imagine plenty of contenders and competitive teams will jump at the opportunity to add a role player of his caliber to their roster.

One of those teams, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, would be the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Paul is willing to take the veteran minimum this offseason, don't be surprised if that deal gets done quickly.

Why Chris Paul To The Lakers Makes A Lot Of Sense

Several factors make CP3 a natural fit in Los Angeles

Lakers fans' initial reaction to this one may be to sit there and laugh, thinking that The Point God joining the team would be coming over a decade too late. Who could forget the infamous moment back in 2011 when David Stern vetoed a trade that would have sent a prime CP3 to Los Angeles?

Kobe Bryant may have been robbed of the opportunity to wear a Lakers jersey with Paul, but LeBron James might not be. James and Paul are one of the more recognizable friendships off the court in the NBA. While the pair of them are now two of the three oldest players in the league and this would have been a much more interesting pairing when both were a lot younger, this still remains a very good fit.

James is set to become a free agent this offseason as he is expected to decline his player option for the upcoming season. The Lakers are in a position where there is surely pressure on the organization to make any and every move they can to entice LeBron to stay.

Paul would provide excellent veteran leadership and a stable force to help facilitate the offense when James rests. The team would likely also have a need at the position this offseason if current starter D'Angelo Russell declines his player option and decides to leave the team this offseason.

The Lakers would be wise to pursue a more reliable starting option than Paul, but he would provide overall stability to the position in any situation.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.