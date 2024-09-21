Key Takeaways The Los Angeles Clippers may benefit from rebuilding and trading veteran talent for future assets.

The Los Angeles Lakers could upgrade their roster by acquiring James Harden and shaking up their lineup.

The proposed trade would send Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, and a future draft pick to the Clippers for James Harden.

Los Angeles is the second-largest media market in North American sports, but in the NBA, Hollywood reigns supreme over New York City. The L.A. Lakers and L.A. Clippers have both been contenders more often than not, especially in recent years. However, the Clippers let Paul George walk in free agency and the Lakers' core is getting older and doesn't look poised for a youth movement. As both teams struggle to compete in a loaded Western Conference, something has got to give.

The Clippers still have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on the roster, and that duo should be good enough to make the postseason, although their long-term viability and health are always a concern. The Lakers, the NBA's premier team, are led by Anthony Davis and LeBron James and are desperately trying to re-capture the magic of their 2020 NBA Finals run.

With the Clippers poised to take a big step backward, it makes sense for them to trade their remaining veteran talent for future assets and start to rebuild. The Clippers will always be able to draw high-end free agents, but they lack the draft capital to effectively build around a superstar.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are still in a position where they can make a deep playoff run, provided James and Davis get some help. D'Angelo Russell is a capable point guard for the Lakers, but the team would like to upgrade, and they might have a trade partner just across I-10.

Crosstown Mock Trade Between the Lakers and Clippers

Clippers get future assets, Lakers get a Hall of Fame guard

The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in parting ways with D'Angelo Russell all offseason, and the 28-year-old guard has been included in his fair share of mock trades. However, the Lakers would need someone to space the floor and run the offense in his absence, and James Harden is an ideal candidate for the Lakers to target.

Harden has certainly lost a step, but he is still one of the league's best shooters and passers. He, like Russell, is not a great defender, but the Lakers could use a starting lineup of Harden, Austin Reaves , LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt , and Anthony Davis to make up for Harden's shortcomings.

In our proposed mock trade, the Lakers would ship out a young player in Rui Hachimura , Russell, and a distant draft pick in exchange for the aging guard.

Mock Trade Details

Lakers Receive

James Harden

Clippers Receive

Rui Hachimua

D'Angelo Russell

2030 First-Round Pick (top-10 protected)

Harden has two years left on his deal, and Russell only has one, so the Clippers would have some cap flexibility going into the summer. On top of that, a distant pick will help them recoup some of their assets lost in the infamous Paul George trade.

Kawhi Leonard would be the real prize the Clippers could trade, but the Lakers need a facilitator to run the offense. Depending on how quickly Dalton Knecht develops, the Lakers could trot out a sharpshooting lineup of Knecht, James, Reaves, and Harden with Davis holding it down in the paint.

Harden vs. Russell - Stats Category Harden (2023-24) Harden (Career) Russell (2023-24) Russell (Career) PPG 16.6 24.1 18.0 17.8 RPG 5.1 4.9 3.1 3.4 APG 8.5 5.6 6.3 5.8 SPG 1.1 1.5 0.9 1.1 AST% 33.6% 34.0% 27.6% 30.9% 3PT% 38.1% 36.4% 41.5% 36.9% PER 18.6 24.0 16.0 16.4

Even at 35 years old, Harden is a pretty clear upgrade over Russell, and he played with both James and Davis in the 2012 London Olympics, so the three have some experience together.

Adding veterans to the Lakers' roster should be a priority, especially this season, as first-time head coach JJ Redick looks to find his footing. The Clippers can't be expected to make this deal unless their season gets off to a rough start, but depending on Leonard's availability, that's not an unreasonable expectation to have.