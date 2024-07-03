Highlights The Lakers have faced plenty of rejections for coaching positions and free agents this summer.

Dwane Casey is the latest after he turned down the assistant coach role in LA.

The front office needs to pivot quickly since rivals are signing their top candidates.

It has been a summer of rejections for the Los Angeles Lakers. From being turned down for the previously vacant head coaching position to free agents refusing the opportunity to be in LA, the Lakers have had a rough start to the off-season. To make matters worse, their pursuit of an experienced assistant coach has also been dealt a blow.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, former Coach of the Year winner Dwane Casey has reportedly ruled himself out of consideration for the role. While initially being interested, Casey wasn't eager to "uproot" his family at the moment. Casey was previously the head coach of the Detroit Pistons since 2018 and transitioned into a front office role last year.

The Lakers were looking at experienced coaches like Casey to assist their rookie head coach, JJ Redick. But they haven't added a single coach alongside Redick, and potential candidates are going elsewhere like Terry Stotts, who was roped in by their rivals, the Golden State Warriors.

The front office needs to hurry up

The latest name on their coaching carousel is Alvin Gentry, who worked previously with Anthony Davis during his time as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. LA Times' Brad Turner reported that the Lakers have already approached him.

Rajon Rondo and Scott Brooks were two names that were floated around, but those reports never had a follow-up.

Rondo, who was part of the Lakers' 2020 title run, retired as a player back in April. One of the most cerebral players of his generation, he has always been actively involved in his team's coaching plans. So it's not a surprise that Redick wants to add him to his staff. Brooks, who is currently an assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers, has been coaching for two decades in the league. He also had a head coaching stint with the Washington Wizards, and would be a valuable addition in LA.

Phil Handy, a huge part of the player development in LA since 2019, should also be brought back quickly before other teams pounce. He was recently working out with Davis, which is a reminder of how eager the Lakers' players are to work with Handy, even if he's not technically employed by them at the moment.

What's Next for the Purple and Gold?

Far from the ideal off-season for the Lakers

The Lakers front office hasn't really inspired anyone this off-season by some of their decisions, which would likely be why they have faced multiple rejections, like Dan Hurley and, most recently, Klay Thompson.

They have struck out in the first three days of free agency, making zero signings so far. This has forced them to explore the trade market once again. Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson, Jerami Grant, and Jordan Clarkson are some of the players they have been linked to. But the biggest name interested in joining the Lakers is DeMar DeRozan, who has been linked with a move to his hometown team for the last few years.

With their Western Conference rivals already starting to improve, the Lakers could find themselves getting left behind if they don't get it together quickly.