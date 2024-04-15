Highlights The LA Lakers sacrificed defense for offense, ranking 25th in defensive rating since the All-Star Break.

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell's return led to poor backcourt defense but crucial offense for the Lakers.

The defensive philosophy of dropping back to prevent drives led to allowing the most wide-open threes in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers started the season as a relatively strong defensive team. Despite their early season struggles, they still ranked in the top seven in defensive rating during December and were the only team in that group to have a losing record.

The disparity between their high defensive rating and their poor record was a result of their utilization of one-way players. During December and January, the Lakers were consistently experimenting with and favoring lineups that utilized defensively elite players like Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt. As a result, their offense-oriented players took on reduced roles, and the offensive limitations of their elite defenders prevented the team from finding success on that end of the floor.

So, the Lakers flipped the switch. They moved players like D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura back into the starting lineup, and reduced the roles of their offensively limited players. As a result, the trajectory of the team changed completely. Since the All-Star break, the Lakers are seventeen and nine, and have the fourth-highest offensive rating in that time span.

But now the Lakers are running into another problem. A lot of the players that are seeing increased roles are also one-way players themselves, only instead, they're good on offense and horrid on the defensive end. The team now faces the issue of being extremely limited on the defensive end, and the adjustments made to cater to these weaknesses could gamble away their playoff and title hopes.

Gambling their Possessions Away

The Lakers are 25th in defensive rating since the All-Star Break

The reintroduction of Reaves and Russell back into the starting lineup meant a significant downgrade to their backcourt defense. Neither player can guard the point of attack, and as a result, are susceptible to matchup hunting. In a lot of their earlier games, opposing guards would target them for easy attacks.

This season, lineups with both Reaves and Russell have attained an impressive offensive rating of 118.61, but a disastrous defensive rating of 119.01. Lineups without them have attained an impressive defensive rating of 110.5, but an extremely low offensive rating of 102.36.

Lakers' On/Off Stats with Reaves and Russell Stat Reaves and Russell on the Floor Reaves and Russell off the Floor ORtg 118.61 102.36 DRtg 119.01 110.05 Lakers 3PT% 37.93 31.85 Opponent 3PT% 38.63 36.32

It was extremely clear that, while limited defensively, the pair was crucial for the team's offense, and the Lakers would have to keep them in the starting lineup together, despite their weaknesses. So what did the team do to adjust to their shortcomings?

In order to compensate for their weak perimeter defenders, the Lakers opted to increase the utilization of drop coverage defense. In a lot of their defensive possessions, you'll notice that the Lakers are setting their big man extremely far back from the screen setter, regardless of the ball-handler matchup.

The idea is that by moving their big man closer to the basket, they'll be in a better position to take away opposing drives to the basket. This, in theory, compensates for their poor perimeter defenders, who in most cases will be beaten off the dribble.

Free Threes For the Opposition

The Lakers lead the league in wide open three pointers allowed

In addition to dropping their centers near the rim, the Lakers' perimeter defense has been instructed not to foul. In many of their defensive possessions, you'll notice a faint closeout, but rarely will Reaves or Russell provide a hard contest. The Lakers' defensive philosophy has been to let opposing teams shoot from far while focusing on preventing attacks to the rim.

The Lakers starting backcourt only averages a total of four combined fouls per game, and as a team, they rank dead last in personal fouls per game. This is essentially the idea of the Lakers' "Gamble". They actively choose to take away opposing free throws and drives, while daring opposing teams to convert three-pointers.

And this has backfired on them many times. The Lakers are currently giving up the most wide-open three-pointers in the league, allowing 21.6 open threes per game. Opposing teams are converting 40 percent of those wide-open threes against the Lakers.

The possession below is a perfect example of the Lakers' defensive philosophy in action. Domantas Sabonis sets the screen for De'Aaron Fox, who doesn't have a driving angle due to Anthony Davis's drop coverage.

He swings the ball to Davion Mitchell, who attempts the drive himself but is collapsed on by the Lakers' perimeter defense. The ball eventually finds its way back to Mitchell, who converts the open three over Russell, who doesn't even bother to contest the shot.

The idea of dropping to take away easy interior shot attempts and forcing opponents to shoot from outside is a valid strategy, but only against teams that don't shoot well from three. The problem is that the Lakers are allowing every team to shoot wide-open threes, and it's costing them games.

On April 9th, they allowed the Golden State Warriors to make 63 percent of their 41 three-point attempts that game. In early March, they left Michael Porter Jr. open all game, and he converted 100 percent of his five three-point attempts.

Not only does this defensive gamble allow opposing wings to catch fire, but it's proven ineffective against playmaking and stretch bigs. Because the Lakers' big man is playing so far back, it gives enough space for opposing stretch bigs to take open threes. For example, they gave up 31 points to Naz Reid in their April 7th match against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he converted six of eight threes that game.

As the Lakers head toward the NBA Play-In and playoffs, it's clear that there needs to be an adjustment. If they advance from the Play-In, they'll either be matched against the Denver Nuggets, who are averaging 42 percent from three against the Lakers this season, or the Oklahoma City Thunder, the best three-point shooting team in the league. If they continue this gamble, they could be shot out of a potential title run.