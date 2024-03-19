Highlights The Lakers built solid defense when LeBron James and Anthony Davis first came to town, but have recently shifted to an offensive focus.

The offensive priority in 2024 has led to defensive struggles, which negatively impacts winning.

LA's personnel issues negatively impacted defensive performance, as they sacrificed depth for star-talent.

Throughout the 5 seasons LeBron James and Anthony Davis have spent together, the Los Angeles Lakers have been a team driven by defense. The duo itself is one of the best superstar defensive pairings you could come up with, as Davis is a perennial DPOY candidate and James can be an excellent defender when he is locked in.

Beyond that, the inherited core of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard, and Javale McGee made for one of the deepest and most physical defensive teams in the league. Los Angeles started off the James/Davis era building a solid defensive culture, and it has lasted through most of their tenure.

Lakers Have Been Built on Defense

This season, LA decided to prioritize offensive effeciency

On their way to winning the NBA Championship in 2019-20, their first year as a duo, Los Angeles rode their 3rd-ranked defense to a 52-19 record and the 1st seed in the West. They cruised through the NBA Finals by stifling Damian Lillard, James Harden, Nikola Jokic, and Jimmy Butler.

Los Angeles brought back many of their championship core and replaced the departures with other solid defenders, and it worked very well for them. The Lakers posted the best defensive rating in the league in 2021, but injuries and sloppy offense derailed that season, leading to a first-round exit against the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers then made a panic trade where they sent key core pieces of Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook. This move failed miserably and wasted a year-and-a-half before the Lakers embraced defense once again on their way to the Western Conference Finals in 2023.

Lakers Defense By Year Year DRTG Rank Playoff DRTG Rank 2019-20 106.1 3rd 108.7 6th 2020-21 106.8 1st 109.3 5th 2021-23 113 16th 110.3 5th 2023-24 115.5 18th N/A N/A

In short, the Lakers' fortunes have been largely determined by how well they've played on defense. When one of a team's two core pieces specializes in All-NBA caliber defense, they are likely to adopt that identity. However, failure to uphold the team's high standards defensively has resulted in some disappointing outcomes for the Lakers during the James/Davis era.

Defense has been the Achilles' Heel for Los Angeles in 2024

LA has wasted their best offensive stretch in recent years

Typically, the LeBron James era in Los Angeles has been defined by dominant defense and physicality making up for lackluster offensive performances due to questionable spacing, inconsistency from role players, and the sporadic nature of Anthony Davis' offensive skill. Team defense is absolutely essential to winning an NBA Championship, making this a fine formula for contention.

However, in 2023-24, the Lakers have completely abandoned this recipe and have relied on an elite offensive stretch to win games despite a porous defense. Unfortunately, this style has resulted in another disappointing season for Los Angeles, hovering around .500 the entire year and just hoping to secure the best play-in spot they possibly can.

To put into perspective how phenomenal the Lakers' offense has been recently: over the past 24 games, only the Boston Celtics had a better offensive rating than Los Angeles. With that said, the Lakers have also posted the 3rd-worst defensive rating in this stretch, limiting them to a modest 15-9 record. After such a slow start, LA needed to capitalize more on their dominant scoring to escape the play-in tournament, which is looking bleak at this point.

Lakers since Jan. 24 (24 games) Category Stat League Rank ORTG 119.7 2nd DRTG 118.2 28th Win/Loss 15-9 9th

Los Angeles has also been one of the better clutch offenses, as well as one of the top half-court offenses in the NBA, which bodes extremely well for the slow-down environment in the playoffs. Basketball fans saw this formula work in last year's playoffs as the Lakers made a Western Conference Finals run.

Why are the Lakers struggling so much defensively?

Los Angeles has a deeply problematic personnel issue

The Lakers have clearly identified their two primary lineups offensively: James, Davis, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and either Rui Hachimura or Taurean Prince at the small forward. The Hachimura version has put up a scorching 119.2 offensive rating, while the Prince lineup has posted a solid 115.1.

It is obvious to see why these lineups work so well offensively. They provide a boatload of skill in a variety of areas, from spot-up shooting to closeout attacking to pick-and-roll creation. Every guy on the court can get his own shot or create for others on any given play, making them extremely hard to guard. Placing James with three elite shooters and a vertical spacing lob threat has always been a formula for a top-five offense, and usually leads to contention of some sort.

Unfortunately, these lineups simply cannot compete defensively with any team in the NBA, much less any team with title aspirations. It starts at the point-of-attack, where Russell and Reaves lack the athletic tools required to stay in front of the ball on the perimeter, creating easy dribble penetration for opposing offenses. At the three spot, both Prince and Hachimura have their deficiencies that certainly don't help a defense already so weak from dribble penetration.

James can still be a great defender in the biggest moments, but the miles on his body prevent him from giving consistent effort defensively if he wants to take on such a large offensive burden.

This leaves Anthony Davis on an island, where he is expected to clean up every mess that the perimeter players create for him. Davis is having a spectacular defensive season per usual, but even he cannot get enough stops when the offense is playing with an advantage every possession. This problem should just get worse in whatever playoff run the Lakers have, with lightning-quick guards to face on almost every team.

Los Angeles can upgrade defensively to guys like Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt, but those subs ruin their spacing and make the Lakers an inept offense. It is hard to see a way out of this situation for Los Angeles, and a long playoff run looks like it would be a miracle.