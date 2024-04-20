The NBA Western Conference was always going to be a bloodbath. With the dust from the Play-In Tournament now settled, the NBA Playoffs have officially been set. There are fascinating matchups on both sides of the bracket, but nearly every team in the West has a realistic case for making the Finals, whereas the East has a few participants that would make for an absolutely shocking Finals bid. One of the most anticipated clashes will be between the two-seed, reigning champion Denver Nuggets and LeBron James's Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets are favored, currently listed at -350 to advance in the first round by FanDuel, and rightfully so. They have two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, one of the few superstars who currently has a valid claim for best player in the world. Around their lumbering workhorse, Denver has constructed the perfect supporting cast. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and company make the Nuggets a much deeper squad than the Lakers, with plenty of experience and two-way consistency to lean on.

Some fans and analysts insist that L.A. should have purposefully lost their Play-In game against the New Orleans Pelicans, conceding the seventh seed in order to avoid Denver, even if it meant playing in a do-or-die game for the eighth spot. The Lakers showed last year that they have to be taken seriously as contenders with James and Anthony Davis, even if they're coming out of the Play-In Tournament.

Despite being the seventh seed, L.A. obviously has championship aspirations while James is still on the roster. For the Lakers, making the Finals likely would have meant going through Denver anyway. Playing the Nuggets in the first round while the Lakers are healthy, rested, and rolling might have given them their best chance to beat Denver.

Keys to victory for Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers went 0-3 against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023-24 NBA regular season

Since Nikola Jokić went into his final form ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Nuggets have had the Lakers number. In the past two seasons, Denver has gone 9-2 against L.A., including their sweep in the Western Conference Finals last year.

When the Lakers have been able to find success in these past two years, it was by overwhelming their opponents with sheer size, defense, and relentless paint pressure on offense. Unfortunately, this formula hasn't been nearly as effective against the Nuggets. Denver is just as big as L.A, if not bigger. Jokić's outside shooting and primary initiation negate Davis's presence as a rim protector, often drawing him out of the paint entirely. Jokić has also quietly been one of the best positional defenders in the league in the past couple of seasons. His IQ, quick hands, and stature alongside Aaron Gordon's weakside rim protection help to neutralize the Lakers' probing offense.

As dominant as the Nuggets have been, they aren't unbeatable, evidenced by their second-place finish in the West behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. Three teams in the West particularly gave Denver trouble this past season: the Thunder, the Houston Rockets, and the Sacramento Kings.

That group of teams has a few things in common that could illustrate a path to victory for the Lakers. The Thunder, Rockets, and Kings all have big men capable of creating their own shot in Chet Holmgren, Alperen Şengün, and Domantas Sabonis. All three teams employ bigger defensive wings like Jalen Williams, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., and Keegan Murray. Lastly, OKC, Houston, and Sacramento all have an elite rim pressure guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the Thunder, Jalen Green for the Rockets, and De'Aaron Fox for the Kings.

The Lakers naturally check off some of these boxes. Davis is one of the most offensively gifted bigs in the entire league. In his recent matchups with Denver, Davis has been too preoccupied with trying to slow down Jokić single-handedly to assert himself on offense. In three games against Jokić this past season, Davis only averaged 22 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. If L.A. is to stand a chance against the Nuggets, he'll have to contribute a lot more on offense.

Theoretically, L.A. has plus-defenders on the wings in Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish. But their defense has been more theoretical than fruitful the majority of this past season. The Lakers will have to draw quality perimeter defense out of their supporting cast to keep Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and the Nuggets' other outside scorers in check.

The Lakers don't have a single guard that threatens defenses the way that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Green, and De'Aaron Fox do, but they do have a few ballhandlers who can take advantage of defenses overloading to stop LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have proven capable of exploding for the occasional offensive showcase. While Reaves stepped up against Denver in the 2023 Conference Finals, Russell's production dropped off a cliff against the Nuggets, which was a major reason why they were swept.

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell stats vs Denver Nuggets in 2023 WCF Category Austin Reaves D'Angelo Russell PPG 21.3 6.3 RPG 3.5 2.0 APG 5.3 3.5 FG% 54.9% 32.3% 3FG% 56.0% 13.3%

They'll both have to take advantage of the opportunities that Denver's defense will afford them to take pressure off of James and Davis and keep the Nuggets' defenders backpedaling. The Lakers will be hoping that the Gabe Vincent who elevated his game for the Miami Heat last playoffs will be able to replicate his postseason heroics this year for L.A. and provide some additional shot creation.

Do the Lakers actually have a chance?

The Lakers are +280 to win the series against the Nuggets on FanDuel

Make no mistake, even with LeBron James recapturing his youth down the stretch, Denver should be considered an immense favorite in this series. On paper, the Nuggets are the better team, with more cohesive personnel and significantly more depth.

James could very well be the greatest player of all time, but Jokić is undoubtedly the most dangerous talent in this matchup. Jokić's supporting cast is more reliable, robust, and complementary strengths than LeBron and AD's.

Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets 2023-24 statistics Category Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets Record 47-35 57-25 ORTG 115.9 (15th) 118.5 (5th) PPG 118.0 (6th) 114.9 (14th) FG% 49.9% (2nd) 49.6% (4th) 3FG% 37.7% (8th) 37.4% (10th) DRTG 115.3 (16th) 133.0 (8th) OPPG 117.4 (23rd) 109.6 (6th) OFG% 47.4% (17th) 46.2% (4th) O3FG% 37.6% (25th) 35.5% (8th) (NBA rank)

But this is the most support that the Lakers duo has had on the roster since they won it all in 2020. This L.A. team has won 14 of their last 20 regular season games to keep its postseason dreams alive. In that time, James turned back the clock and averaged 26.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists while slashing 56/41/80 to drag his team into the playoffs.

With LeBron playing the way he has been, and Davis continuing his Defensive Player of the Year-caliber performance, the Los Angeles Lakers have at least a puncher's chance of toppling the reigning champs. There's a general consensus that if James were to win one more title, he'd effectively end the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) debate between him and Michael Jordan. What better way is there to start his definitive postseason run than a chance to usurp a two-time MVP and the reigning champions?