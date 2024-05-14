Highlights Donovan Mitchell's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers may be ending, with the LA Lakers as a potential landing spot.

The Cavaliers could face challenges without Mitchell, potentially dropping in the Eastern Conference standings.

Darius Garland and Evan Mobley may benefit offensively with Mitchell's departure.

Donovan Mitchell's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers could be nearing its end. After missing his last game with a calf injury and his status remains unclear for game five, many will wonder if Mitchell has played his last game in a Cavaliers jersey.

The five-time All-Star has seen his fair share of rumors regarding this upcoming offseason and his future with the Cavaliers. With Cleveland trailing the Boston Celtics 3-1 in the second-round series, the team is one loss away from officially beginning their offseason. It is there and then that Mitchell's future officially becomes priority number one.

In the event of Mitchell departing from the team, there is already a clear favorite emerging.

The Los Angeles Lakers, much like the Cavaliers, are also entering a pivotal offseason for their franchise. LeBron James is expected to test free agency and choose the final destination for his illustrious career. The Lakers interest in bringing Mitchell to Los Angeles in hopes of making one final push for a championship with LeBron at the epicenter should be a surprise to no one.

Where Does This Leave The Cavaliers?

Cleveland can expect to take a step back with Mitchell's departure

Losing a player of Mitchell's caliber won't be easy for the Cavaliers. The team missed the playoffs for four straight seasons before his arrival took them to back-to-back playoff appearances. Mitchell's departure likely drops Cleveland in the Eastern Conference pecking order, pushing them back down to Play-In Tournament range.

The potential additions of players like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, or whoever the Lakers send back in a potential trade will likely serve some benefit to the team. However, it won't be enough to fill the gap left behind.

The silver lining for the Cavaliers may revolve around Darius Garland. He shined in Mitchell's absence during their 109-102 loss in game four against the Celtics. Garland scored 30 points to go with 7 assists in the loss.

Garland's Stats Before And After Mitchell's Arrival Category Garland's 21-22 Garland's 2 seasons w/ Mitchell PPG 21.7 20.0 APG 8.6 7.2 AST% 39.9 32.1 USG% 27.8 26.2

Garland enjoyed a breakout year in the 2021-2022 season, finishing third in the voting for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. He then had to take a back seat offensively to Mitchell upon his arrival.

While the drop-offs aren't astronomical, Garland has taken an expected dip in his numbers while playing second-fiddle to Mitchell's number one. The opportunity to run the offense as the number one once more could lead to another leap from Garland, even if the team drops in the standings.

Likewise, another offensive beneficiary could be Evan Mobley. He has remained somewhat stagnant in terms of his offensive production over his three seasons in the league, hovering around the 15 to 16 points per-game mark. The restructuring of the offense could force Mobley to expand his offensive arsenal, or, at the very least, allow him to be more involved.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.